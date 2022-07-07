Thor: Love and Thunder | Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman say their friendship made the movie better

Thor: Love and Thunder – 76% is already available in theaters and feedback is generally good. The Asgardian god is back and he has good company to help him deal with the new threat. During a new interview with IGN, the stars of the film talk about the importance of their friendship as the basis for shaping an incredible story and really entertaining and empathetic characters. The relationships between Thor, Jane Foster and Valkyrie also mirror the links between Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson.

Do not miss: Marvel Unveils Web-Weaver, The First LGBTQ+ Spider-Man

It’s been almost five years since we last saw Thor in his own movie and now he’s back with a spectacular colorful journey. love and thunder is directed by Taika Waititi, who previously directed the third installment of the franchise, obtaining very positive results between critics and the box office. The actor-director completely transformed the character, turning him from serious and boring to a loyal, charismatic and hilarious friend.

Nearly a decade later, portman returns as Jane, now the new Thor and an essential ally for the space Viking. The 41-year-old actress celebrates her stay in love and thunder placing his relationship with actors first, placing special emphasis on his work with Tessa Thompsonwhom I already knew from the filming of Annihilation – 84%:

It was amazing to be working with so many of the actors that I had previously worked with. She really appreciated getting another chance with Chris and Tessa, who is also a great friend of hers. It was a lot of fun playing again and also getting to the set feeling comfortable. Also, it’s been wonderful working with Tessa in this way and exploring our friendship a little bit in the film. It’s been nice to have a variety of female characters that I think girls can relate to and see different possibilities for women, personalities and superpowers and all of that. Every time I’ve had the chance to work with other actresses, I think it’s always so much more fun and so much more powerful and meaningful.

We invite you to read: Kevin Feige warned Sony to be careful making its Spider-Man and Venom cinematic universe

For its part, Thompson also praised portman and his courage to expand his career beyond the expected. She reflects on the conventional roles of women in Hollywood and how they are often asked to go from more to less. In love and thunder, tessa she returns as Valkyrie, now queen of New Asgard on Earth.

Natalie is an amazing actress who has been working for a long time. And I get really inspired when I see someone who has been doing it for a long time and is still trying to reach new heights and do things that challenge her. It’s very rare, especially as a woman, to be asked to expand, to get bigger, to get as big as you can. She is usually asked to make herself smaller in all sorts of ways. So to see her do that and take on that challenge was wonderful.

Finally, Hemsworth comments on how amazing it has been to work with Natalie Portman and how important their pre-shoot conversations have been. The actor mentions that they both consciously worked on the relationship between Thor and Jane Foster, discussing the ways in which they would develop these new interactions after the characters had spent more than eight years without seeing each other and now find themselves in completely different positions.

I think a lot of the change in who Thor was has a lot to do with the people he interacts with. And so interacting with Jane Foster again after they were both in very different places made it so much fun. I started this journey with Natalie Portman 10 years ago, so getting them back together many years later was really exciting. When we had the prospect of making this movie in front of us, we both talked about it a lot before we shot it and tossed around ideas about how we would interact or how the characters would interact and how it would be familiar but also different than what we had seen before.

Thor: Love and Thunder It will have its greatest impact this weekend and estimates hold that it could reach US$300 million in just its first few days.

You may also be interested in: 7 Incredible Reasons We Fell In Love With Thor