“Thor: Love and Thunder”: cast, protagonist, villains, synopsis and what you should know

(CNN Spanish) – The wait is over for Thor fans. The god of Thunder from Norse mythology returns to the big screen with a film dedicated to his adventures… and with another owner of the hammer Mjölnir.

Five years have passed since Marvel dedicated a tape – outside of the Avengers – to Thor and 9 years since we saw Natalie Portman in one of the solo tapes of this superhero.

This is what you should know about the new installment of this franchise.

What is “Thor: Love and Thunder” about?

According to the official Marvel Studios synopsis of the film, Thor is looking for his inner peace in this installment. How? All thanks to the precious hammer Mjölnir choosing its new owner.

“Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder sees the God of Thunder on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced: a search for inner peace. But Thor’s retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher God, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King, Korg, and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields her magical hammer, Mjölnir, as the Mighty One. Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to unravel the mystery of the Butcher God’s revenge and stop him before it’s too late.”

An important fact about this film is that Tessa Thompson will play the first LGBTQ superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actress revealed the historic news in 2019 during San Diego Comic-Con.

The film is starring a cast of first

Chris Hemsworth plays Thor Natalie Portman plays Jane Foster, the Mighty Thor Tessa Thompson plays Valkyrie King Christian Bale plays the villain of the film, in feared Gorr, the Butcher god Taika Waititi plays Korg and is also the voice of the god Kronan Russell Crow plays the god of Olympus, Zeus Chris Pratt comes to this film playing his usual character in the “Guardians of the Galaxy”, Peter Quill or Star-Lord We will hear the voices of Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket Jamie Alexander plays Sif

The film was directed and written by Oscar winner Taiki Waititi, who returns to the franchise after directing “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017).

Production was handled by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum.

The return of Natalie Portman to play Thor woman

The first time Natalie Portman came to the Thor universe was in the first film of this franchise, in 2011. Two years later she returned to be part of the story for the second installment of the series, “Thor: The Dark World”.

His absence was conspicuous in the third installment. In 2016, during an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Portman said that his relationship with Marvel – as far as he was aware – was over.

“As far as I know, it ended [su relación con Marvel]. I don’t know if one day they will ask me [estar] in an Avengers 7 or something, I don’t know. As far as I know it’s over but it was a pleasure to be part of [Thor]”.

And although it is not until now in 2022 that Portman returns to a Thor tape, in 2019 he was “part” of a brief scene in the blockbuster Avengers: Endgame. In an interview with Variety, Portman said that this “return” was not in physical form since she was not in the filming of that flashback.

His return to the franchise is the work and magic of Waititi. The actress said in the interview with Variety that for the role she had a diametrically opposite preparation to that of the film that gave her her Oscar for best actress, “The Black Swan”.

“For Black Swan, they asked me to be as tiny as possible… Here (Thor: Love and Thunder), they asked me to be as ‘big’ as possible. That’s a wonderful challenge,” Portman told Variety.

According to Waititi, Portman wanted to play Jane Foster again knowing she would become a female Thor.

“Part for which [Portman] wanted to play that role is because of the dilemma he has in the comic… the important decisions he has in the story,” Waititi told Variety.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” will premiere on US theaters on the afternoon of Thursday, July 7.

AJ Willingham contributed to this report.

