Thor: Love and Thunder Cameos

Marvel Studios go back to the cinema and it’s already in theaters Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth solo film of the God of Thunder and the first to have more than three productions in the Marvel Universe.

And it is that upon returning from Chris Hemsworththat his last appearance was in Avengers: Endgame when he left for outer space with the Guardians of the Galaxy, he also returned in glory and majesty Natalie Portman as Jane Foster.

But the talented actress did not return only as the remembered scientist from the first two Thor films, but in her new role as mighty thor as announced in both the promo and the trailers.

In addition to Hemsworth and Portman, the return of TEssa Thompson as Valkyrie Y Taika Waititi in the direction of Thor 4 and also in the role of Korg.

In addition, the famous actor Christian bale crossed the sidewalk to superhero movies as the villain Gorr, the Butcher of Gods in this tape.

But despite these characters that were already known to be in the film, there are quite a few surprises in Thor: Love and Thunderwith returns of characters, actors and a large number of cameos, some less noticeable than others.

Attention! Below are spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder. If you haven’t seen the movie and don’t want to find out, don’t read on.

What are the cameos and characters that appear in Thor: Love and Thunder?

There are several characters that have an appearance in Thor 4, some surprising and others totally unexpected and that we detail below in order of appearance:

The Guardians of the Galaxy: Already in the trailers it had been anticipated that the Guardians would appear, which made sense since they left with Thor at the end of Endgame. Here they repeat their roles at the beginning of the film Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillian as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis Y Vin Diesel with Bradley Cooper in the voices of Groot and Rocketrespectively.

But another Guardian appears, since Kraglin is with them, played by Sean Gunn (director James Gunn’s brother) and who had not appeared since Guardians of the Galaxy 2, where he kept Yondu’s powers.

Darcy: the first cameo is that of Jane Foster’s friend Darcy. Portrayed by actress Kat Dennings, who appeared in the first two Thors and also had a part in the recent Disney+ series, Wandavision.

Erik Selvig: This character did not appear for many years, since Avengers: Age of Ultron. Dr. Selvig (Stellan Skarsgård), a friend of Thor’s who worked alongside Jane, had a brief video call appearance with Foster as he searches for a way to cure his cancer.

Actors played by Melissa McCarthy, Matt Damon, Sam Neill and Luke Hemsworth: In a new stage play like Thor: Ragnarok, we have Damon back playing an actor who plays Loki and Chris Hemsworth’s brother Luke as an actor who plays the God of Thunder. But also, this time the work adds Melissa McCarthy, who acts as Hela, their sister in Thor 3 and who was played by Cate Blanchett. Also, Sam Neil (Jurassic Park) acts like the one who plays Odin again. And finally and almost imperceptibly, he appears as the director of the play ben falconeis the husband of McCarthy, who directs and acts in comedies in real life.

Daryl: This was an entertaining if inconspicuous surprise. And it is that as a citizen of Assgard Daryl appeared, a character invented in some Marvel Studios shorts where he teams up with Thor while Civil War is taking place. Although these short films were meant as a joke and did not represent a true story of the MCU, the actor who played this ordinary human made his debut in this film.

Lady Sif: Undoubtedly one of the most appreciated cameos by fans, since after not participating in Marvel movies again after Thor: Dark World, and having only one cameo in the Loki series, the actress Jamie Alexander She played Lady Sif again, being one of Gorr’s victims but who manages to be saved by Thor and is taken to New Assgard.

Zeus:This character had already been advanced in the trailers, since Russell Crowe debuted in Marvel as the God, who faces Thor and has a great importance in the first post-credit scene.

Celestials: Although they only appeared for a few seconds in the palace of Zeus when Thor, Valkyria, Mighty Thor and Korg escape, two Celestials are seen in the distance looking at this scene, very powerful characters that we fully met in the film Eternals.

Heimdall’s son: One of the surprises of the film was learning that Heimdall, a character played by Idris Elba in the Thor movies and who died in Infinity War, had had a son. This young man inherits the powers of his father and is key in the final fight against Gorr.

Hercules: The big surprise of the first post-credit scene is the God Herculeswho makes his UCM debut in a scene that promises the future not only of this character, played by Brett Goldsteinbut because of how he will face Thor in the future.

Heimdall: and the last big cameo was Heimdall, returning to the role Idris Elbe. In the second post-credit scene, the character receives Jane Foster in Valhalla, telling what happened to him after he died at the hands of Thanos.

Bonus track:

Elsa Pataky and her children Tristan and Sasha: A nice cameo was the one that Chris Hemsworth’s family had, since his wife Elsa, also an actress and remembered in her role as Elena in Fast and Furious, appears as a wolf girlfriend that Thor had.

Chris’s son also has a mini appearance as a young Thor, while the most leading role is that of Sasha, who plays Gorr’s daughter and whom the God of Thunder adopts at the end of the film, calling himself Love.