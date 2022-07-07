“Thor: Love and Thunder” brings back Luke Hemsworth, Matt Damon and Sam Neill in their acting roles

In the New Asgard, as well as in the Asgard ruled by Loki, there is also epic theater, and with the same actors who knows how they survived. Thus, the company that tells the heroic deeds of the sons of Odin with the same actors who brought him to life in “Thor: Ragnarok” is back, plus an extra addition.

The new episode of Thor’s heroic deed that they resume in “Thor: Love and Thunder” is that of the battle against Helaher powerful sister trapped by Odin.

And to interpret it, are back Luke Hemsworth, Matt Damon Y Sam Neil reprising their roles as the actors portraying Thor, Loki and Odin, respectively, in a poorly executed play in front of tourists visiting the New Asgard in Norway. Just like the one Thor saw upon his return to Asgard in “Ragnarok”.

Now there is someone else who returns and sees a new epic song to which a new actress has joined to give life to Hela: it is neither more nor less than comedian Melissa McCarthycredited in the paper on IMDB.

Matt Damon also has a brief extra participation in the midst of chaos in “Thor: Love and Thunder”, the fourth film about the god of thunder in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the second directed by the New Zealander Taika Waititi which premieres this July 7 in Mexico and on July 8 in the United States.

Waititi decided to charge this film with an overdose of comedy that has aroused the curiosity of fans for the return of the character of Jane Foster played by Natalie Portmanwho now carries the mjolnir, Thor’s powerful hammer that was exhibited destroyed in the New Asgard.

Check out this scene from “Thor: Love and Thunder” shared by Marvel Studios: