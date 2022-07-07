Thor. Love and thunder. A superb (thunder) god level nonsense

In 1922, James George Frazer had an insight. What if all religions and beliefs were based on the same thing? What if all myths shared the same story, the same flesh, the same seed (that’s what it’s all about: the narrative of the circular reproductive cycle that condemns, sacrifices and finally resurrects a god)? A myth, by definition, explains the world, gives it meaning. A myth, to understand us, calms the vertigo of being alive. Or at least, it was until the world stopped making sense. It is not clear when. Perhaps when the beliefs themselves revealed their common traits; perhaps at the moment Frazer decided to write the golden bough obeying your intuition. The fact is that, suddenly, the grace of mythology was extinguished and the myths, all of them, became an arbitrary and quite profane celebration of simple narration, of fiction freed from the burden of meaning.

Exactly five years ago director Taika Waititi had an insight very similar to Frazer’s in thor ragnarokbut, if you will, completely opposite. What if the most motley, Wagnerian, operatic, and enormous mythology of how many Marvel has been capable of -that of the muscular and eternal son of Odin- was nothing more than the simplest and most absurd of the adventures ever devised? And so, and completely oblivious both to the Shakespearean delusions of the director of the first installment, Kenneth Branagh, and to the labyrinthine and magnetic motley of the second, Alan Taylor, he decided to compose a comedy so completely self-aware of its ineffectiveness that it simply disarmed. Suddenly, the myth, before being an allegory of anything, was transformed, free from the burden of meaning, into nonsense of almost everything. Thor was a god, yes, but above all, he was a god-level jerk.

In all honesty, Thor: Love and Thunder it cannot even be considered a sequel to the previous one. It’s more repetition. Waititi lines up every single idea he probably discarded on his first try because it just didn’t fit, and lets the ball roll. The entire film is experienced for what it is: a very free and unbridled celebration of the occurrence, of the silly thing, in which almost everything fits. And, indeed, over there some shrieking goats appear and, like Santa Claus’s reindeer, pull a flying Viking ship in the shape of a galactic sleigh; a god Zeus embodied by Russell Crowe as capricious as irascible who perfectly imitates Russell Crowe himself, and a Matt Damon seconded by Luke Hemsworth who, in a kind of theme park, replicate the adventures of Thor himself thanks to a shameful theater (note that Luke Hemsworth plays his brother Chris Hemsworth. Yes, it’s a joke. Another of the million and a half of them scattered throughout the film).

Well it is true and that probably so as not to explode the head of the fan base there is plot, comic plot that is also cosmic. The story of Gorr, the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), is told, and the industries and adventures of our thunderous hero to end the villain and his inextinguishable desire to end everyone and everything are told. It’s here, when Thor can’t help but ask for help, and it’s here that Mighty Thor appears, aka Jane Foster (not to be confused with Jane Fonda or Jodie Foster), aka the woman who ate Natalie Portman, also known, for short, as Thora.

It could be said that everything that is not brakes without brake on love and thunder is Natalie Portman in a double (or quadruple) role who still hits with the hammer, who exhibits a musculature worthy of royalty, who improvises jokes, who excites us, who makes a fool of his former lover (Hemsworth is definitely a very brilliant comic actor, or cosmic). The actress who has best understood the extravagant nonsense that all this is capable of is capable of all this.

If, as Frazer concludes, religions are essentially fertility cults that revolve around the periodic worship and sacrifice of a sacred king, Waititi cannot help but agree with him. But in his way. To L, the myth of Thor coincides with the myth of each superhero, solar deities given as an offering to the box office and to the simple pleasure of free, happy and cyclical fiction (too much perhaps). Marvel is finally dad. Marvel is two goats screeching.

+The almost irresponsible celebration of the joke reaches the height of nonsense at times. -Waititi closes a cycle with this film and redefines the very meaning of the sequel voice. It is not so much a sequel as a fever that does not subside.