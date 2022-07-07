“Thor: love and thunder”: a romantic comedy to the rhythm of Guns N’ Roses that improves in its final stretch

Trailer for the fourth installment of “Thor” with the return of various characters. (Marvel Studios)

finally came back Chris Hemsworth to the big screen and once again put on the costume of the most powerful of the heroes of Marvel Studios. With him, many familiar faces from the group that faced Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Infinity War Y Avengers: Endgame Like the Guardians of the Galaxybut also part of his team that was consolidated in Thor: Ragnarök like Korg and Valkyrie. However, the prominent figure is Natalie Portman. With good villains and the absurd and delirious humor of its director, Taika Waititithe film works much better in its last stretch.

According to the official synopsis, the film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced: seeking inner peace. The path to get there is told with a very good introduction by Korg (Taika Waititi) that serves as a summary of all the adventures of the protagonist so far and in the form of a fairy tale to a group of children (which marks the path and the message of the film). But the retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr, the Butcher of Gods (Christian bale). To combat this threat, Thor moves away from the Guardians of the Galaxy, until then his family, to reunite with the Queen of Asgard, Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), and with a surprise: his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), is now Mighty Thor. Together they will seek to take care of the villain on duty.

It may be the most Marvel Studios of this Phase 4. After a boot that pretty much sets up what will be seen in the two hours of footage, Thor: Love and Thunder enters a path of humor, humor, humor without control, in which there is little to solve or the presence of a villain who really presents a conflict is almost nil. And when he does, it’s not like he feels like a real threat either. I am not referring explicitly to the performance of Christian bale like Gorr, the Butcher of Gods, who does a great job with a physical performance worthy of his career, but to the space that is given to him in the structure of the film.

The film has other goals: to maintain the humor of Thor: Ragnarökwhich was so effective for Marvel that it even made Thor the funniest and most beloved character in the franchise (I risk saying on a par with Spider-Man and Captain America) throughout the entire stage of Thanos (the arrival in Wakanda with Rocket and Groot in infinity war as a moment of greatest splendor). In the search to maintain that presence, he lost some of the action (which his previous film did have) and focused on more “human” issues for a god such as love, fatherhood, the passage of time, the losses of his family and friends etc And that’s where Jane Foster comes in, the always amazing Natalie Portmangiving the film a little fresh air, but also changing the game and the internal dynamics. Thor: love and thunder turns into a nice romantic comedy to the rhythm of the Guns N’ Roses.

In any case, the reunion of the ex-partner and the tension placed on the acting duo Hemsworth-Portman how well it fits Marvel’s screen took a lot of the attention. Added to that, Taika’s humor, at times invasive, led the film to go through a fragment of not knowing where it was going. A bit repetitive and even boring. Neither Russell Crowe and his Zeus were able to save the film in that part. Maybe a little Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder, the funniest goats you’ll see in the movies, but it still felt heavy.

But beyond the exaggerated use of comedy and romantic misunderstandings between Thor and Mighty Thor, the film makes an interesting break near the last third that strikes a balance against so much color and laughter, with a successful scene in which photography stands out ( the film becomes black and white with some flashes of color), the visual effects, the creature and environment design, the direction, etc. From there, the film was another. He used all the potential of taking a story based on comics, he played with the colors, the rhythm, the shapes. It really felt something new and it came in handy after a certain monotony that had trapped the film.

After that change, it improved a lot in the face of closing. Portman and Hemsworth present moments of real encounter and towards the end, Thor becomes the true hero for various reasons that they will discover in the film. Far from feeling like a story full of humor bordering on the absurd, as it was mostly, Thor: love and thunder He closes with a warm hug to his characters, introduces new ones for what’s to come, and puts the God of Thunder back at the center of the MCU.

Thor: love and thunder opens on July 7 in theaters in Latin America.

