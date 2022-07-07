This was the transformation of Natalie Portman for “Thor: Love and Thunder”

Natalie Portman She had to transform her slender figure to embody the new Jane Foster, so her body changed to give realism to the character that accompanies Chris Hemsworth in the film. “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

Portman goes from astrophysicist and Thor’s girlfriend to being the superheroine mighty thor in the most surreal version of Marvel; Not even Natalie Portman herself expected to embody her again when she assured in 2016 that her work in the franchise “was finished”.

For the new movie, Waititi has transformed Foster into Mighty Thor, who appeared in the original comics more than 50 years ago as a female version of Thor who shares his powers and appropriates his famous hammer.

Thus, Thor’s journey becomes a romantic comedy with eighties winks, full of irony and heavy metal rhythm in which the couple and the rest of the companions must settle their differences while fighting Gorr, a villain known as the Butcher of the Gods. , determined not to leave a living deity in the world.

The change of Natalie Portman

The 41-year-old actress had to undergo a 10-month training before filming and during it, in order to show off strong and exercised arms that can be seen in the film that premieres tomorrow, however, her appearance caused a stir among her fans since photos of her figure were leaked months ago.

The actress took this stage as an apprenticeship where those who most enjoyed seeing her powerful, in action and with a cape were her children, as she told the magazine Variety.

“My 5-year-old son and my 10-year-old son were so enthralled by this process, they got to visit the set and see me dressed in a cape. You know, it’s so rare for my kids to say, ‘Please go to work!’ Usually it’s the opposite,” she expressed.



Portman in 2009 and in 2022. Photos: AP



Natalie when she performed “The Black Swan” in 2007.



Like Mighty Thor. Photo: AP.

Portman told USAToday that the reactions of netizens when seeing his muscular appearance in the photos promoting the film are curious and amusing.

“There’s something very visceral about seeing a woman look very, very strong and muscular, and how it changes those ideas about gender and gender expectations,” she said.

Although many criticized Natalie’s “unfeminine” look, many applauded it and confessed that seeing her powerful arms in action was one of the reasons to go to the cinema to see “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

“I’m going to see that new Thor movie just because of Natalie Portman’s arms.” “Love and Thunder…is it just the title of the movie or is that what Natalie Portman’s Thor calls her left and right arms?” reads between the comments.



Now that the actress promotes the film, her slender appearance from before is observed.



Thor, a favorite

“Everything Thor does has to do with the experiences and traumas that he’s been through in the past,” says Hemsworth.

Baroque, crazy landscapes and kitsch aesthetics wrap up a film that shows that Thor, under the baton of Waititi and the experience of Hemsworth, is one of the most complex and charismatic Marvel superheroes.

A tone of his own that has made the character the only member of the “Avengers” who returns to have his own feature film in a stage currently dominated by “Spider-Man”, “Doctor Strange” and experiments such as “Eternals”.

“I don’t know what Disney and Marvel are up to, but if they decide to bring me back, I’ll be happy to come back. It’s been a lot of fun,” says the actor.

*With information from EFE.

