This is what the children of Jurassic Park look like today

In 1993, Steven Spielberg was directing a film that would mark an era in cinema. “Jurassic Park” is undoubtedly one of the great classics of the 90’s and has a legion of fans around the world.

Within the cast of the film was a young girl who played the granddaughter of the creator of Jurassic Park. She along with her little brother became Dr. Grant’s protégés when everything got out of control in the park. The actress Ariana Richards was in charge of interpreting the young Lex Murphy, while the actor Joseph Mazzello he played Little Tim.

What happened to the life of Ariana Richards

The tremendous success of the film predicted a very promising future in the world of acting for Ariana. However, the actress born on September 11, 1979 in California, United States, had other plans for her life.

Ariana Richards is a successful plastic artist today.

It is that in addition to acting, Ariana She was a fan of painting. Her talent in the plastic arts was such that Spielberg himself has a framed work of hers in her house. For this reason, after appearing in some series episodes in the 1990s, Richards began his studies in Drama and Art, continuing later at the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena.

His career as an artist was on the rise and he currently has an art gallery in Portland, United States, and three studios distributed in the United States, South America and Europe.

in some interview Ariana She said that she loves acting and that if a role came along that convinced her, she could be in front of the cameras again. In 2007 she had a brief appearance in a video by the band Ben Folds Five, for the song titled Bricks.

Today Ariana Richards He is 42 years old and has a prolific career in the art world. However, many fans of the original “Jurassic Park” would like to see her in front of the cameras again.

What happened to the life of Joseph Mazzello

Unlike Ariana, Joseph Mazzello He continued to be linked to the world of acting, although he has also worked as a screenwriter and director.

Over the years Mazzello He has appeared in many successful series such as “American Crime Story”, “Person of Interest” and “Justified”. He also had a brief appearance in the movie “Bohemian Rhapsody: The Freddie Mercury Story”.

Joseph Mazzello is still linked to the world of acting.

Mazzello He made his directorial debut in 2016 with the film “Undrafted,” which he also wrote and in which he plays one of the characters.

