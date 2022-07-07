This is the cast that will dub the DC movie Liga de Supermascotas in Spanish

This summer it will land in cinemas DC League of Super Petsthe new animated film from Warner Bros. Pictures directed by Jared Stern (Green Eggs with Ham, Happy Anniversary) and Sam Levine (Penn Zero: Hero Adventurer, Robot and Monster).

This adventure movie follows Krypto, Superman’s pet who also has the same superpowers as his master. Nevertheless, Lex Luthor kidnaps Superman and the rest of the Justice League, so it will be Krypto the dog who has to save them all..

Fortunately, a group of pets will also gain superpowers: Ace the Bat-Hound, CV the Vietnamese Pig, Merton the Turtle (with super speed like the Flash) and Chip the Squirrel (who shoots lightning bolts from his eyes).

A) Yes, Krypto will have to convince this peculiar street gang to master their powers and help him rescue the Justice League by forming his own team of superheroes..

The animated film features the original voices of actors such as Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, John Krasinski, Kate McKinnon, Diego Luna, Ben Schwartz and Keanu Reeves, among others.

From Warner Bros. Spain it has been presented to part of the cast that will be part of the Spanish dub of DC Liga de Supermascotaswhich we leave you in the following gallery of images.

Cast of the Spanish dubbing of DC League of Superpets ( 7 images)

Thus, we have Miquel Fernández voicing Krypto, Claudio Serrano once again playing Batman, Cristinini playing Mercy Graves, Damián Mollá as Chip the squirrel, Nachter in the role of Mark, Gotzon as Keith and adorable dog Noa who will bark at Ace as a puppy.

The movie DC Liga de Supermascotas will be released in cinemas in Spain on July 29, 2022. Meanwhile, here we recommend some children’s movies to watch with children that will not bore adults.