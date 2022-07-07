They will monitor sharks with drones and give recommendations not to attract them on beaches
Pregnant woman with a huge belly shows offensive messages she received on social networks
Sand dinosaurs ‘invade’ a crowded beach in Belgium
Half-naked models promote the coca leaf they crush dressed in bikinis in Bolivia
They put an explosive to the mysterious monolith of Georgia that has a message for humanity
The Festival of San Fermín returns despite the protests of animal protectors in Spain
Mesotherapy almost cost a woman her life due to a major oversight
Create virtual patients to train medical students
Monkeypox infections double in one week in New York
Salvador Zerboni is the new leader and staggers the blue room in The House of Celebrities 2
“I’m falling”: Andrés García says he is near his end and causes concern
Kate del Castillo denounces the trafficking of monkeys for laboratory experiments in the US.
Celebrities and activists react to the closure of the shelter ‘Black jaguar white tiger’ in Mexico
Grandpa is engulfed in flames and goes out to ask his neighbors for help in Peru
Rescuers Unite to Save Women and Children from Typhoon Chamba Flooding in China
Video: Police rescue unconscious man from burning car in New Jersey
They order anonymity for the jury of the García Luna case for fear of reprisals in the US.
Fear grows over the possible disappearance of DACA and the abandonment of thousands of young people
Subjects attack police officers who tried to disperse them in California with explosives
Woman arrested for punching taco vendor in Los Angeles
Red Hot 07/06
