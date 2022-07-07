They remember the bad smell of Leonardo DiCaprio during the filming of the film available in Star Plus – CINEMABLEND

During a recent interview, the actress who worked alongside Leonardo DiCaprio on the film assured that the actor had a bad smell during filming.

Leonardo Dicaprio He is one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood thanks to his great performances in films such as Titanic, The Wolf of Wall Street, Once upon a time… in Hollywood, among others. However, his work on screen does not always give people something to talk about and This time it has become a trend in social networks for its personal hygiene. Will he still be Millie Bobby Brown’s teenage crush?

Everything arises with an anecdote that occurred during the recording of the film Romeo and Juliet, where DiCaprio along with Claire Danes, John Leguizamo and Paul Rudd remake the Shakespare classic, directed by director Baz Luhrmann. Although almost two decades have passed since its premiere, Miriam Margolyes, an actress who worked on the project, remembers the man in love with Romeo not at all pleasantly.



20th Century Fox Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes starred in Romeo and Juliet.



During an interview for a morning show, the person in charge of embodying Juliet’s nanny confessed that during filming the also actor of the reborn He not only stood out for his performance, but their poor hygiene habits. He gave off a bad smell while filming, he recently confessed.

“It was a bit smelly because it was very hot in Mexico“, said. Although she quickly tried to clarify the situation, attributing that the stench could be the result of the actor’s young age and that, according to her, it is the moment when young people usually experience these embarrassing situations. DiCaprio was 22 years old when the movie was shot in various parts of our country in 1996.



20th Century Fox Miriam played Juliet’s Nanny during the 1996 adaptation.



It should be noted that it is not the first time that the actor of titanica It is noted for giving off odors of dubious origin, he himself has shared that he only bathes twice a week and does not use deodorants. All as part of the activism for the care of the environment that he has addressed on multiple occasions throughout his career, such as when he starred in the documentary on climate change called Before it’s too late.

This is probably not the last time that Leo returns to the trends for issues related to his hygiene and personal habits, but beyond the uncomfortable situation revealed, we can always enjoy his participation as Romeo in the 90’s classic, which you can find on the platform of Star Plus.