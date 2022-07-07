They create holograms of patients to train medical students

A new mixed reality technology (which mixes the interactivity of virtual reality and the visual power of augmented reality), will allow medical students to practice diagnoses and treatments with patients made with holograms.

This innovative method promises to improve the experience of human patients who, although they are not in the real world, are in the virtual one. Students will be able to treat their patients using technology that mimics medical situations and they will have to make decisions in real time about the treatment, according to their creators.

SEE ALSO:

The first to experiment with holographic patients They were medical students at Addenbrooke University Hospital in Cambridge, England.

Using a piece of equipment called ‘Holo-Lense’, which is mixed reality glasses, the future doctors had a first learning module that focuses on respiratory disease care and emergency management.

SEE ALSO:

The innovative training method seeks to improve traditional resources for learning medicine such as mannequins, books and software.

The technology called ‘HoloScenarios’ is available for license in medical institutions around the world and its creators say it offers cost-effective and flexible training that can renew traditional medical training.

RELATED:

PEOPLE ARE REUNITED WITH THEIR DECEASED LOVED ONES THANKS TO VIRTUAL REALITY

VIDEO: A YOUNG WOMAN GOES VIRAL AFTER FALLING FROM A VIRTUAL REALITY SIMULATOR

ALEXA COULD IMITATE THE VOICE OF DECEASED FAMILY MEMBERS THANKS TO A NEW FEATURE