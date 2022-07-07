They ask to investigate the mayor of Mazatlan for the discovery of a ton of expired medicine

The president of the Economic Development Commission of the State Congress, local deputy, Luis Javier de la Rocha Zazueta said that a thorough audit should be opened on the finding a ton of expired medicine and by the direct contracting of 2 million 139 thousand led lamps by the municipality of Mazatlan.

He pointed out that the mayor of Mazatlán, Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres, has incurred in a long chain of violations of various laws and provisions, including trying to avoid the discovery of a ton of drugs that expired at the “Margarita Maza de Juárez” Hospital, without giving a logical explanation for the negligence in its management.

The local deputy stated that the most serious thing is that the city council, without a public tender, awarded a private company a contract for 400 million pesos to supply and install one million 139 thousand LED lamps on public roads.

He indicated that, in this contract, in which it is known that two advance payments have been made to the beneficiary company, it can be seen that each luminaire will have an average cost of 187 thousand pesos, an amount that cannot be justified.

The local legislator explained that the fact that Mayor Benítez Torres himself argues that he is going to reinstate the adjudication procedure, clearly denotes that he is aware that he violated various provisions, for which the Superior State Audit Office should have intervened automatically.

Luis Javier considered that the Internal Control area of ​​the State Government should intervene in both cases, considering that there have been clear violations of the Law of Responsibilities of Public Officials and the State Penal Code.

