There will be no beer sales inside the stadiums during the World Cup

A spokesman for Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy said it would jointly with FIFA announce plans on the availability of alcohol at the tournament “in due course.”

The stages of Qatar World Cup they will be alcohol-free, and the sale of beer outside the stadiums will only be allowed before and after some matches, a source with knowledge of the soccer tournament organizers’ plans said.

The world Cup this year is the first to be held in a Muslim country with strict measures on the alcoholpresenting unique challenges for organizers of an event often associated with fans of the beer and sponsored by global beer brands.

“In the stadiums, the plans are still being developed, but the current discussion is to allow fans to drink beer when arriving and leaving the stadium, but no beer will be served during the match or inside the stadium,” the source told Reuters. .

A document dated June 2 and seen by Reuters It gives a first glimpse of how organizers plan to handle the demands of some 1.2 million fans, many of whom are used to unlimited beer drinking.

Soccer’s relationship with alcohol has been complicated for a long time and in the run-up to the 2014 World Cup, Brazil lifted the ban on alcohol in stadiums, after pressure from FIFA.

What will happen to alcoholic beverage sales at this year’s tournament is unknown since the Gulf state won the rights in 2010 to host soccer’s biggest tournament. While not a “dry” state like neighboring Saudi Arabia, consuming alcohol in public places is illegal in qatar.

However, fans attending the Qatar World Cup will be able to buy beer during restricted hours in certain parts of the “Fan Zone” in Al Bidda Park in Doha, the capital of qatar.

“Unlike previous ‘Fan Zones,’ the beer will not be served all day, but rather during restricted hours,” the source added.

The alcohol It will also be available to between 15,000 and 20,000 fans in a disused corner of the Doha Golf Club, a few kilometers from the stadiums and the “Fan Zone”, the document shows.

Additionally, a sandy piece of land surrounded by a 3-meter wall and located between a hotel delivery entrance and a district cooling plant will be transformed into a 10,000-capacity venue that promises Techno music and alcoholdisplays the document.

A spokesman for the Supreme Committee for the Delivery and Legacy of qatarsaid that along with the FIFA Plans on the availability of alcohol at the tournament will be announced “in due course”.

“The alcohol is now available in designated areas in qatarsuch as hotels and bars, and this will not change in 2022. In order to cater to away fans in 2022, the alcohol will be available in additional designated areas during the tournament,” the spokesperson said.

Although the FIFA announces on its website that there will be “beers, champagne, sommelier-selected wines and premium spirits” in the stadium’s VIP hospitality suites, no alcohol was sold in the stadiums in December during a test event for the World Cup.

Visitors are prohibited from bringing alcohol into qatar and they cannot shop at the country’s only liquor store, on the outskirts of Doha, where foreign residents with permits can shop for domestic consumption.



visitors from qatar they can buy alcohol at a handful of hotels and licensed venues, where a beer can cost $18.

The price of beer inside the “Fan Zone” and near the stadium has not yet been agreed, the source said.

Earlier this year, another close source told Reuters that alcohol prices in the “Fan Zone” will be affordable, noting that in the FIFA Club World Cup in 2019, a beer cost around $6.55.

Although the document anticipates a “strong demand for international drinks”, it says that the main party area adjacent to the fan festival of the FIFA will be alcohol-free, offering 70,000 fans the chance to enjoy a “family-friendly” carnival.

The rules on the sale of alcohol in football stadiums vary around the world. In England, alcohol is sold in stadium concourses, but fans are not allowed to drink it in sight of the pitch, while in France it is not allowed.