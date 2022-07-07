The unthinkable car for Chris Rock that you can now buy thanks to Will Smith

After the unfortunate events at the Oscars, Chris Rock assured that three million dollars should be reported to him to sit down and talk; enough money to add a luxurious Bugatti Chiron Sport 110 to his garage. Swipe and find out the rest!

July 07, 2022 00:53 a.m.

It happened a little less than four months ago but people continue to talk as if it happened yesterday. The most famous – and loudest – slap in the film industry continues to make headlines after Chris Rock himself will assure that he would only talk about it if someone daring dares to disburse 3 million dollars in your bank account.

Contrary to what one might think, there are already two candidates to have the comedian’s scoop. We talk about Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey, who are on pole to get Chris Rock’s word firsthand. In addition, both have also wanted to contact the other of those involved: Will Smith, who remains ostracized after his outburst on stage.

The figure that Rock demands seems crazy… but it is not. And that is the same sum that he would need to buy a car… a millionaire, yes. This is the Bugatti Chiron Sport 110a jewel of automotive engineering that is manufactured in France and whose exclusivity is palpable since its production: only 20 similar units were manufactured.

Although its price is around 3.5 million dollars, the truth is that Chris Rock will have enough reserves in his bank account to be able to complete the total amount and add this Bugatti to his garage with an 8.0-liter w16 engine capable of reaching 1,500 hp, something that can be translated into its 420 kilometers per hour peak speed.

Until then, the American comedian can continue driving in the Bentley Continental GT with which he has been seen in recent years. Smith, for his part, and despite the fact that his actions have condemned him in the eyes of many producers, he has a fortune capable of buying one or more of these Bugatti.

+ Would they buy it?