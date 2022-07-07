The top model Helena Christensen reappears at the age of 53, without surgery and very changed

Helena Christensen It has changed a lot. Out of the entire group of top models of the 90s is the one that has best accepted the passage of time. The Danish model, famous for parading for Victoria’s Secret, has refused to go through the scalpel dictatorship and has avoided looking like another person as has happened to Elle Macpherson or Linda Evangelista. Christensen was born in Copenhagen 53 years ago and like all Danes, she is beautiful to say the least. She is photogenic, with the exoticism of not being blonde in a Nordic country. She born of the mixture, she is how the most attractive humans come out: Danish father, Peruvian mother. This is how she was when she paraded:

Helena Christensen in New York, yesterday/ GTRES



The paparazzi have portrayed the former top model in the city where he lives, New York, walking and dressed in light but not luxury clothes, like the ones on the catwalks. Simple, with a washed facewithout even a crumb of makeup or the eye liner that characterized her and highlighted her green eyes. She is pretty, but she is surprised to see her so normal, used to seeing her doing luxury, fashion and beauty ads. A smile dedicated to her photographer gives her away. She retains kindness and smile reflex movement when|when it sees a target. Posts to mature, better this way. Beautiful Helena, then and now.





He rose to fame in 1986 winning miss denmark 18 years old and representative of her country in the Miss Universe contest. She entered the 1987 Look of the Year contest and was among the finalists, winning a modeling contract with Elite Models. Shortly after, she settles in the mecca of fashion, Paris, to work as a model. She and she becomes famous doing the video clip of Chris Isaak’s song, Wicked Game. Among her love conquests there are VIPS like INXS band leader Michael Hutchence, actor Leonardo DiCaprio and she has two children, one with the Danish model and the other with a little-known actor. She lives in New York where she runs a fashion boutique.

Helena’s photo appears shortly after another top reappears, this one very operated: elle macpherson. The Australian was and is a marvel of biology and a great professional in the world of advertising and fashion shows, but to stay wrinkle-free in her late 60s, she has risked do some touch ups and she is no longer a young woman but an operated woman, like that of so many men and women who go through the scalpel, from Tom Cruise to Letizia Ortiz. Each one manages it as he can. So it was and so is the great Elle. She now looks like Makoke, ex-Matamoros:

Helena adapts better to the passage of time. Skin creams instead of surgeons.