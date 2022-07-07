The Taika Waititi proposal that baffled Natalie Portman

It hits theaters today Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth installment that follows the adventures of the God of Thunder, played by Chris Hemsworth. In it, the Asgardian is in search of inner peace but his plans are soon interrupted by Gorr, the Butcher of Gods (played by Christian bale). In order to defeat him, Thor must join forces with the Guardians of the Galaxy, Valkyrie, and Jane Foster, who is now Mighty Thor.

on return from Hemsworth they joined Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman Y Taika Waititi, who not only officiates as director but also puts himself in the role of Korg. Definitely, the director and actor is experiencing a great professional moment because at the premiere of Thor added to his participation in Lightyear and a new project in which he has been working on the universe starwars.

Recently, in an interview to promote the new film by Marvelthe director of movies like What We Do in the Shadows Y JojoRabbit revealed an amusing anecdote about Natalie Portman. Apparently, the 41-year-old actress asked the director about her next project. “I’m working on a Star Wars thing. Have you ever wanted to go out on one of starwars? he asked Waititi. “I’ve already been in movies starwars” I answer portman. “I had forgotten about those” finished the director with a laugh.

Natalie Portman as Padmé Amidala in the Star Wars saga.

Apparently, he missed the involvement of Natalie Portman on the second star wars trilogy directed by george lucas which included the movies Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace, Episode 2 – Attack of the Clones Y Episode 3 – Threat of the Sith. In them, the actress put herself in the shoes of Padmé Amidala, wife of Anakin Skywalker and mother of Luke and Leia.

About the project you’re working on Taika Waitit, this was confirmed in 2020 and promises to be a facelift for the franchise. His intention is to create a new saga, with new characters and a new story. “I think that for the universe of starwars it expands, it really has to expand. I don’t think it will add anything if I get to the universe and make a movie that when everyone sees it they say ‘Oh great, those are the plans for the Millennium Falcon’ or ‘That’s Chewbacca’s grandmother’, the director commented in an interview with TotalFilm.

Mentioning this, he added that he would like to come up with something new because otherwise it would be a very small and short story. In addition, he wants to re-generate in the public the interest and emotion to return to the cinema. It should be remembered that in recent years, he has been betting on television projects such as The Mandalorian or the recent Obi-Wan Kenobiso that new film deliveries are within the studio’s plans.

For now, Waititi is working on the script with Krysty Wilson-Cairns who was behind the acclaimed war movie Sam Mendes, 1917. The release date and its cast are still unknown, but it is most likely that it does not have the participation of Natalie Portman.

