The Taika Waititi proposal that baffled Natalie Portman

It hits theaters today Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth installment that follows the adventures of the God of Thunder, played by Chris Hemsworth. In it, the Asgardian is in search of inner peace but his plans are soon interrupted by Gorr, the Butcher of Gods (played by Christian bale). In order to defeat him, Thor must join forces with the Guardians of the Galaxy, Valkyrie, and Jane Foster, who is now Mighty Thor.

on return from Hemsworth they joined Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman Y Taika Waititi, who not only officiates as director but also puts himself in the role of Korg. Definitely, the director and actor is experiencing a great professional moment because at the premiere of Thor added to his participation in Lightyear and a new project in which he has been working on the universe starwars.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker