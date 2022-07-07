The summer sunglasses are shocking pink: the Barbie Mania is very popular

Spring / Summer 2022 Trends

The must-have accessory of the perfect summer to complete every look with a touch of originality? Pink sunglasses in full Barbie style: here are the models to have and the tips to match them.

Turn on notifications to receive updates on Spring / Summer 2022 Trends

L’summer 2022 is getting into full swing and it’s time to get ready for the upcoming holidays, so as to always be on the cutting edge when it comes to trends. What is the must-have accessory that cannot be missing in your suitcase? The sunglasses, even if this year, to be glamorous, it will be necessary to focus on originality and colors. No cat-eye frames and no classic aviators, the trendiest models of the moment are those inspired by the world Barbieor with the double frame in total pink: here are the variants to have and the tips to combine them in the right way.

The must-have pink Barbie glasses

Maybe because the film about Barbie with Margot Robbie is about to arrive at the cinema or because you simply want to return to a “bubbly” normality, but the certain thing is that in the summer of 2022 we need to give space to bright and vitamin colors. It is therefore not surprising that the must-have sunglasses of the moment are those in total pink.

Valentina Ferragni

You can focus on the classic round models in fuchsia by Salvatore Ferragamo, on the fluo variants and with the mirrored lenses by Blumarine or, again, on the transparent frames by Lanvin: the important thing is that there is an “explosion” of pink on your face. Those who do not intend to dare too much can also opt for glasses in a romantic antique pink such as those by Marciano.

Polka dot dresses, the must for summer 2022

Salvatore Ferragamo eyewear

How to combine total pink sunglasses

Who better than the stars knows all the trends of the season? This is precisely why you need to be inspired by them to match pink glasses in the right way. Chiara Ferragni shows them both at the beach and at aperitif hours, ranging from floral minidresses to tye-dye suits (with coordinated fluorescent pink sandals).

Kylie Jenner

Sister Valentina prefers to mix the most varied colors giving life to an adorable multicolor effect, while Arisa has turned into a diva with a rectangular frame. Kylie Jenner, on the other hand, opts for a contrasting effect with fuchsia glasses and dark outfits. In short, in summer you shouldn’t be afraid to dare: pink glasses look good on practically everything, just let your creativity run wild.