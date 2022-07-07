The successful life of Cameron Díaz after his sudden retirement from the cinema

Cameron Diaz was one of the icons of American comedy during the 2000s, but in 2014 she put her acting career aside to focus on her family and live a quieter life out of the spotlight.

But although we no longer see her on screen, she has not stopped working and has developed several personal projects, such as a healthy and ecological wine company called Avaline, for which she has grapes from Spanish wineries and with which she intends to fight against inequality of women in this sector.

As the portal Yahoo.es publishes, his claims have also been extended to his self-help, advice, fitness or cooking books, where in recent years he has openly criticized Hollywood’s refusal not to hire actresses of advanced age and claims a healthy lifestyle through exercise or vegetarian or vegan diets.

Her high net worth of more than 100 million dollars suggests her success in this new stage as a businesswoman, so she does not consider acting before the cameras again.

Cameron’s decision to retire at what was apparently the height of her career, at the time, skepticism surrounded her. Despite this, she was undoubtedly a good decision made by the great Hollywood star.

As she explained to actress Gwyneth Paltrow, in her last episode of ‘In Goop Health: The Sessions’, Cameron’s passion and ambition for her career made the actress lose that most personal side of her life, everything was work and there was no way to enjoy a normal life.

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/binrepository/1596698621394_16463117_20210524152557.jpg Cameron Diaz and her husband, her husband Benji Madden. (CORDON PRESS)

“I just decided that I wanted different things in my life. I had tried so hard for so long, working, doing films and it is a routine that I lived daily,” he said. “When you’re doing a movie, is a perfect excuse, they own you. You’re there for 12 hours a day for months and you don’t have time for anything else.” In addition, the ‘Charlie’s Angels’ star said her life was no longer hers and she was becoming more exhausted, something Gwyneth said she could “understand”.

“It is very intense to work at that level and be so public and expose yourself. There’s a lot of energy coming at you at all times when you’re really visible as an actor and you’re always in the spotlight,” she said, adding that she is particularly “sensitive” to other people’s “energies”. But Cameron said that when she turned 40, she decided to find herself and become “self-sufficient” again, especially since she had depended too much on others and now she wanted to be more independent. When Gwyneth asked what it felt like to put that past behind her, Cameron responded, “I felt peace. A peace in my soul because I was finally free. At last”.

She credited her husband Benji Madden for supporting her through the tough times, the actress said that meeting her husband Benji was a real blessing and she had to put up with a lot. They both got married in 2015 and lead a quiet life, Diaz and her partner had a daughter and the actress can’t help but get excited every time she thinks about it, little Raddix Madden, 7 months old, has been the best gift she has ever had and the role of mother is playing it amazingly.