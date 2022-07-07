The strategy of Johnny Depp’s lawyer in the trial against Amber Heard

On June 1 of this year, the final verdict was announced in the case of the dispute between the former partner of actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, in which the jury agreed with the artist remembered for films such as Pirates of the Caribbean , fining the woman $15 million for defaming him.

This allowed the lawyer who led the artist’s defense team, Camille Vásquez, became world famous thanks to her good performance during the media trial.

And it is that in an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, Vásquez, of Colombian descent, gave, along with his law partner Ben Chew, more details about his strategy to win the case.

As they told, carried out a rigorous detailed analysis of Amber Heard’s statements, in order to choose the right questions, to allow them to use what she had said against him.

Likewise, he spoke about the controversy that was generated about the victims of gender violence after the jury’s sentence: “We encourage any victim to come forward. Domestic violence has no gender.

Likewise, he explained that the jury’s decision was not based on discussions that occurred on social media: “The facts are what they were. The jury made a unanimous decision based on those facts.”

Regarding his client, Johnny Depp, Crew said: “We cannot disclose any attorney-client communication, but as Mr. Depp testified and as we both made clear in our respective closings, it was never about money for Mr. Depp.”

In turn, Vásquez assured: “I was talking to another friend of ours, a mutual friend of Johnny and ours, and he said, ‘I haven’t seen Johnny smile like that in six years.’”

Similarly, another issue that drew attention was that Amber Heard is not in the financial conditions to pay compensation, but they did not give many details about whether an agreement was attempted between the parties.

It is worth remembering that the 37-year-old woman, born in San Francisco (California), thanks to her commendable role in Depp’s defense, and the way she handled the case, the law firm for which she works decided to recognize her role with an important promotion, making her a partner in the firm and participates in a significant amount that the actor must pay as fees.

The firm in which Vásquez has now become a partner is the pool of lawyers Brown Rundicka company that, through social networks, showed the satisfaction that it means for them to have achieved this important achievement in the judicial courts, revealing in turn the new status to which the lawyer agreed after her laudable victory.

Through social networks, the law firm announced the news of the lawyer’s rise, referring to her as “a key member of the litigation team that won the jury verdict last week for actor Johnny Depp in his libel trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.”

a stormy trial

About the trial, this was derived after the 58-year-old actor, remembered for productions such as Pirates of the Caribbeanpresent before the courts a lawsuit against his ex-wifewarning that she had broken a confidentiality and privacy agreement signed by the couple, after she gave statements to journalists from the American media Washington Postabout her privacy, noting that the actress had been the victim of domestic abuse by a former partner who is a public figure.

Although in the article presented in 2018, the actress, remembered for her participation in film productions such as Aquamanhad not directly mentioned Depp, when it became clear that she was referring to him, she was sued by the actor.

That demand filed by Depp amounted to the amount of 50 million dollars, warning that, with her statements, the actress had affected the public image of the artistfor which it should be repaired for the damages caused.

For her part, the actress filed a counterclaim, for an amount that doubled that requested by her ex-husband, noting that in the lawsuit filed by Depp, his lawyer, adam waldmanwould have incurred in the issuance of defamatory lawsuits against her, arguing the reasons why the case of abuse reported by Amber was a “hoax”.

Within the framework of said dispute, and for six weeks, the actors, their friends and employees testified in the middle of a trial in which they have ‘taken out all the rags in the sun‘, and abnormal behaviors have even been evidenced by the two involved, among which an episode stands out in which the actress defecated on the bed, in protest for some difference with the artist.

According to international media, the total of the trial translates into about 100 hours of testimony, exposed by the parties, and even the exhibition of some evidentiary materials, among which are photographs, and recordings, with which each of the parties seeks to argue that his client is the victim in this marriage dispute.

Within the prejudices that Depp has warned, is what that signal meant for him to be excluded from the blockbuster saga of Pirates of the Caribbeanfilms in which he starred successfully and with great dividends throughout a decade and a half.