The Rock and his Black Adam could have a Superman cameo

Black Adam is one of the movies that fans know more about than any other DC movie, thanks to Dwayne The Rock Johnson. he drops all the secrets on the Internet every five minutes – the last one, the last minute change he requested for his suit. well now has announced a possible cameo of Superman -something that was highly anticipated but never confirmed- and we’re all excited about the prospect of seeing the two together (via ScreenRant).

Dwayne The Rock Johnson’s Black Adam It’s been a long time coming, and now the long-delayed DC Comics adaptation is heading to the big screen later this year. The actor seems to be more than excited than ever to finally play the role of a superhero at age 50, which has been evident in the various training posts of him on social networks. The Hollywood actor has dropped some interesting behind-the-scenes photos and facts. And in one of his latest posts, he has confirmed that he has requested a change in his brand new outfit. But back to Superman.

In response to a fan tweet, which included illustrations of both characters, Johnson confirmed that he has learned to “always listen to the public”, is that a confirmation? He himself wrote on Twitter that “since the days when he fought in markets for 40 dollars a fight, until now. I have learned to always listen to the public because it will always take you where you have to go. I listen to them and I always have them in mind.”

Johnson has previously teased a showdown between Black Adam and Superman using magic as his weapon of choice, and Superman is on the tightrope before it even begins. In December he stated that “I don’t know who that Superman is going to be, and I don’t know who is going to play him, for me, there is a battle that is going to take place one day, between Black Adam and Superman,” said. “It’s okay. I don’t need to know right now. But I trust I know. And that’s based on what the fans want.”

“You have only one chance to build these characters correctly”, he continued. “We looked at some of the pitfalls that other movies had experienced in the past, in the DC world, and what rightfully made a lot of fans unhappy and angry – and, as a fan, I was one of them. So let’s make sure we respect tradition and mythology, but let’s not get creatively handcuffed.”

The frequent nods to “what the fans want” make it seem almost certain that, even if it doesn’t happen in Black Adam, -there is already talk that the possibility is more than real-, there will soon be a confrontation between Black Adam and Superman at some point. place in the DC universe. Meanwhile, in Black Adam opposite Johnson, the film stars Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before) as Atom Smasher and Aldis Hodge (Straight Outta Compton as Hawkman.

