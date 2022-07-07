the reason for its presence

Juve will welcome Neymar to their training center: the background behind the Brazilian star’s unexpected trip to Italy.

The market has only just begun but there Juventus she immediately proved very active. After the recent disappointments, the bianconeri want to plan next season in the best possible way and give to Merry the first reinforcements. In the last few hours, the name of Neymar after an unexpected news that is unleashing the fans.

There Juventus keep looking in the house PSG which could sell some jewels after yet another failed assault on Champions League. Despite a team full of stars, the Parisians have not managed to break the curse and some players seem to have their suitcases in hand.

A sure runner is Of Maria who, through social media, confirmed his farewell at no cost after the non-renewal of the contract. The Argentine playmaker is a profile that the bianconeri really like, who in the meantime are waiting Neymar at the Keep going.

Neymar welcomed by Juventus: the background of his journey

In recent days there has also been talk of the possible departure of Neymar, especially in light of the very rich renewal of Mbappé and the probable confirmation of Messi. In this sense the first sacrificed of the PSG it would be the Brazilian champion, at the center of rumors for several years.

In the end he always stayed in Paris but this summer his future will hang in the balance. Among other things, as reported by the “Courier of Turin”the class of ’92 will be the protagonist of a curious trip to Italy to reach the home of the Juventus.

The news immediately inflamed the Juventus fans who thought of a possible purchase, perhaps to replace and inherit the number 10 jersey of Dybala. A dream that lasted very little because the reason for his visit is not linked to the transfer market but to the preparation of his national team before World Cup 2022.