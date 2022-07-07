The real-life couples of the Stranger Things actors

So long that we had to wait… and it’s already gone. We had to wait three years to see the fourth season of one of Netflix’s most iconic series, ‘Stranger Things’, due to the stoppage of the pandemic; but it has come from goatee to the Duffer brothers to put together the best batch of episodes we’ve seen so far.

Despite the extreme length of the episodes (each of vol.1 lasted for an hour and a quarter, while the end of vol.2 was a real two and a half hour movie)the narrative has been very good and balanced, with characters undergoing deep and interesting evolutions.

And while we’re still trying to get Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” song out of our heads, and counting down the time until Season 5 premieres, we thought you might like to know what are the couples in real life of the main actors of ‘Stranger Things’.

as you will see, We have not found the partners of Caleb MacLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair) or Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) [al parecer, ambos siguen solteros], but if most of the kids in the gang and some of the most representative adults in the cast.

Millie Bobby Brown and Lake Bongiovi

Angela WeissGetty Images

Millie Bobby Brown is currently dating Jake Bongiovi, Bon Jovi singer Jon Bon Jovi’s third son with Dorothea Hurley. Born on May 7, 2002, we could see the first image of the couple in June 2021 on Bongiovi’s Instagram (@jakebongiovi), while Eleven did not share a really significant photo until December 2021, when on her Instagram (@ milliebobbybrown) we could see them in front of a Christmas tree. Last March, the couple made their red carpet debut at the British Academy Film Awards and also attended the premiere of the fourth season of ‘Stranger Things’ on May 14.

Finn Wolfhard and Elsie Richter

Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler in ‘Stranger Things’) is quite jealous of his privacy and we have not seen ‘official’ photos on Instagram with his partner, also actress Elsie Richter (@elsiepearls). We can confirm that they are together because of some photos that we have seen on fan pages like the one above, in which both are seen wearing a mask, or one in which they are hugging. Finn prefers to post his Instagram profile (@finnwolfhardofficial) promotional photos of his work as an actor in ‘Stranger Things’ or ‘Ghostbusters: Beyond’ or as a vocalist for his music group The Aubreys (@theaubreysrphun).

Winona Ryder and Scott Mackinlay

Angela WeissGetty Images

After forming iconic couples in the 1990s with actors Johnny Depp, Matt Damon and singer Dave Pirner, leader of the band Soul Asylum, she began dating Scott Mackinlay Hahn in 2011. He is one of the founders of the sustainable fashion firm Loomstate, which makes its clothes with organic cotton. Her relationship since then has been very discreet; she barely shares photos with him on her official Instagram profile (@winonaryderofficial), while he doesn’t even have social media. What they have affirmed on several occasions is that they have no plans for marriage or children.

David Harbor and Lily Allen

Arthur HolmesGetty Images

Nobody expected the news, but in September 2019, at the 26th edition of the Screen Guild Awards, it was revealed that our beloved police chief Jim Hopper was sharing his life with the singer and actress Lily Allen. The couple married in the middle of the pandemic, in September 2020, after Allen’s two daughters ‘suggested’ it. So they went to Las Vegas, where an Elvis Presley impersonator officiated the wedding, and then the reception was held outdoors, with food from the In-N-Out burger chain. Before Harbour, Allen had been married to Sam Cooper for several years, while the actor had been in relationships with actresses Alison Sudon, Julia Stiles and Maria Thayer.

Gaten Materazzo and Elizabeth Yu

Arthur HolmesGetty Images

For four years nothing more and nothing less Gaten Materazzo and Elizabeth Yu have been dating, a 19-year-old influencer (@lizz.yu) and actress who we will soon see in the live-action Netflix series ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ in the role of Azula. She is about forever girlfriend. In a recent interview in the North American edition of Esquire, the actor who plays Dustin in ‘Stranger Things’ said that both had gone to live in New Jersey together with their three cats and that, although he is aware that he may lead a life somewhat accelerated for being only 19 years old, she does not regret it at all.

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton

Carlos AlvarezGetty Images

They are a couple on the series and in real life: Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) and Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers) began their relationship two years after meeting on the set of ‘Stranger Things’ and their chemistry has gone beyond the screens. Although everyone knows her relationship, little has been said about her and, in fact, in the interviews, they make it a condition that they not be asked personal questions about them. However, in June 2019, Dyer told Refinery29, “It’s interesting to work with someone you go home with. It’s always so much fun.”

Joe Keery and Maika Monroe

Axelle/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

Keery, 30, is one of the young actors of ‘Stranger Things’ with the greatest artistic career; on IMDb he already has 16 films, series, television specials and short films. In the feature film ‘After Everything’ (2018), he began dating the protagonist, the actress Maika Monroe (29 years old). Neither of them is a friend of sharing photos of the couple on social networks, but we have been able to see them on the red carpets: the top photo corresponds to the post-Oscar 2022 party of ‘Vanity Fair’, but we have also seen them in Saint Laurent fashion shows and at Harper’s Bazaar events.

Cara Buono and Peter Thum

Roy RochelinGetty Images

‘Watch Shift’, ‘The Sopranos’, ‘Mad Men’, ‘Person of Interest’, ‘The Romanovs’, ‘The Girl from Plainville’… Cara Buono (New York, 1971) is a regular face in the best-known series of recent times. In ‘Stranger Things’ she plays Karen Wheeler, the mother of Mike and Nancy, and she has a somewhat unhappy marriage with Ted (Joe Chrest). However, she seems to be much happier in real life with businessman Pether Thum, CEO and founder of Ethos Water and entrepreneur of several sustainable and charitable projects.

Sadie Sink and Patrick Alwyn?

Twitter

Max Mayfield, the character from ‘Stranger Things’ who Sadie Sink brings to life, has been gaining more importance in the last seasons of the Netflix series (especially in the last one) and has become one of the public’s favorites . Also very jealous of her private life, she set off alarms about a possible boyfriend when a ‘paparazzi’ caught her walking with Patrick Alwyn, who is the little brother of actor Joe Alwyn, who in turn is Taylor Swift’s current partner.

Matthew Modine and Caridad Rivera Modine

SMXRF/Star MaxGetty Images

The couple stopped appearing at parties and red carpets almost a decade ago, a ‘job’ that Caridad now leaves to their daughter, Ruby. However, Matthew and his wife form a very close couple that began their relationship in the late 70s: he worked as a cook in a restaurant and she, a makeup artist and hairstylist, was a regular customer. It was love at first sight. They were married in October 1980 and have had a son and a daughter.

Maya Hawke and Spencer Barnett

Stephane Cardinale – CorbisGetty Images

Musician Spencer Barnett, 20, has been the partner of Maya Hawke, who plays Robin in ‘Stranger Things’, for some time. His father, Roger Barnett, is an executive at the wellness firm Shaklee Corporation, while his mother, Sloan Barnett, is a writer and former district attorney in Manhattan. The couple formed by Maya Hawke and Spencer Barnett is also very discreet and, although they have been photographed on the street, they have only posed together in the photocall of the Dior FW 2022/23 fashion show.

Dacre Montgomery and Olivia Pollock



Sam TaboneGetty Images

In the fourth season, Dacre Montgomery has only appeared in two episodes (the fourth and the ninth), but his role as Billy, Max’s brother, is still very relevant in the narrative of ‘Stranger Things’. In real life, Montgomery shares his life with 22-year-old model Olivia Pollock; both are originally from Perth (Australia). During the filming of the third season, the model moved with Montgomery to Atlanta: “[La mudanza] It has definitely strengthened our relationship and has allowed us to grow in many aspects.” They are considering settling permanently in the United States.

