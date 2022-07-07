the perfect combo is pilates + walking

Everything can become a trend, from looks to make-up, passing through fitness. The celebs also dictate the law when it comes to training, between fashions of the moment that return cyclically and novelties that seem (not for long) to sweep away everything we knew about physical fitness. Today the focus on fitness is at its peak and the desire to play sports, a little for health and a little for flawless aesthetics, is a topic that interests everyone. Also in this case the celebs are an example and Kylie Jenner is the last on the list that seems to inspire more and more people: her postpartum fitness path teaches that even thelow impact physical activity has its why. That’s why the combo pilates + walking will be the turning point of the summer.

What is low impact and why is it ideal for Kylie Jenner

Low impact workouts avoid jumps, too fast paces and are ideal for recovery phases. Jenner, for example, has decided to opt for postpartum workouts that are a little slower than what she is generally used to. Four months after giving birth, after the birth of her second child, Kylie says she experiences a lot of pain in her back and knees. She busy walking on a treadmill, she told her Instagram followers that she had to slow down with physical exertion to recover and soon be back strong as soon as possible. Thus, she found the perfect mix to move smoothly and correctly.

The ideal sports combo for the summer: pilates + walking for top results without exaggerated effort

The summer workout is the pilates + walking combo who embraced (and made indispensable, as always) Kylie Jenner: her routine is a mix of the two forms of sport that have nothing new, but which ensure top results without excessive effort for those who do not want and cannot do them. The trend has served – despite the fact that walking has existed, well, since there has been life on earth and pilates has been famous since 1920 – thanks to TikTok that hammers with themed videos between influencers who do their utmost in sexy walks and pilates in sponsored suits and thrilled at the last minute. Why so much fury for something so simple? Expert trainers reveal it: first of all, why both workouts, being low impact, are perfect for those who are recovering after injuries or has various physical pains, just like Jenner.

If you have always snubbed the simple walk you will have to change your mind ASAP: it is one super-accessible form of cardio training both because it requires practically no equipment (although ad hoc shoes are always highly recommended: the wrong ones hurt your feet, but also your knees and joints in general), and because you don’t need any previous specific training – to walk … just walk! Once you have tied your shoes you just have to move your first foot and that’s it. Furthermore, walking has many benefits for mental health: With a little music in your ears and thinking completely focused on the steps to take, you will find yourself doing a real meditation on the go that helps you focus on your goals, on what is not working in your routine, on your future and on things to be solved.

The walking plus Pilates combo is suitable for everyone: little effort, guaranteed results, recovered serenity and very few accessories are enough Unsplash @Dane Wetton

The result? Total calm, incomparable relaxation even during physical activity, a sense of control over one’s life never felt before. Stress seems to let go, muscles work as the body becomes more and more relaxed, yet strong. As therapist Divya Robin a Popsugarfor the meditation effect to take hold, however, you must be concentrated on what you do, how you move and how you breathe, without putting on autopilot. Let’s talk about pilates: it is a beloved form of training focused on the “core” that strengthens and elongates the body at the same time. It is generally practiced in ad hoc studios and schools with reformer machinery, but it can also be done at home using a few accessories, a yoga mat and your own body weight. Even the pilates is a highly intentional type of training: Each exercise includes a movement that you need to focus on carefully, paying attention to the breath and focusing on the goal. The result? It makes you more aware of which muscles you are working, of the benefits you feel immediately and helps you to regain calm, mental clarity.

Cardio plus resistance, the perfect mix to stay fit without stressing the body

The mix of the two forms of movement allows you to do a complete activity that gently trains the body: walking is a real cardio workout, especially if fast, while Pilates is a resistance exercise that gently but effectively works all the muscles. Both activities, if carried out carefully, ensure awareness and mental clarity, therefore they also train the brain to relieve stress and regain calm. Of course, like every trend it is not the definitive and absolute solution for anyone: every body needs to find its perfect routine and all that remains is to try them all.

What is certain is that most Pilates walking is ideal like mix to recover after an injury, in case of burnout, very strong stress, periods of difficulty and anxiety that interfere with your daily life, but even if you are a beginner with sport or the idea of ​​trying something stronger blocks you. Minimum expense, maximum yield and welcome well-being!

