The painting of Notary in the Artesantander

After several years sending requests to the Artesantander International Contemporary Art Fairthe director of the Armaga Gallery, Loam Ram, has managed to bring Leonese art to one of the most important events on the national art scene. And he has achieved it from the hand of the Leonese artist Jonathan Notary with Nothing to see here (There is nothing to see here), “a series based entirely on painting, on the imaginary surrealism of oil on canvas, following his style,” declared Carnero, who indicated that the gallery is going to open the season in September with the same Notary.

film painting

The artist is highly influenced by cinema as can be seen in his latest paintings

“It seemed interesting to me in itself —explains Jonathan Notario— to expose something and call it There is nothing to see here. But, on the other hand, it’s called that because it’s a phrase that policemen usually say in American movies when there’s an incident.” In this regard, the theme of the exhibition brings together works by the painter that have a mysterious character. “All the work that I am going to exhibit —in Artesantander— and all the latest work that I have done, have a mysterious component of something that happens in the painting and we do not know very well what it is”, he himself has indicated.

In this sense, it is developing the series Notary video club with works based on films. “What I do is I take various fragments of a film and put them all together in the same fragment of time, in one image.” The artist has declared himself a consummate cinephile who is inspired by the seventh art to develop a large part of his work, as he demonstrates with Nothing to see here which, in addition to being a very filmy phrase, is based on Matches in the third phase (steven spielberg1977), incorporating several of his scenes: «There is the final image of the mountain in which the alien ship arrives and there is a phrase from the actor Francois Truffaut which says something like ‘I’m sure Einstein he was also one of them’, an extraterrestrial”, emphasizes Notario to describe the way he has to integrate several references at the same moment and, for this, “I allow myself many licenses, I do not make adaptations, because in the end it is about a world imaginary,” he concludes.

festival painting

Notario’s work will be exhibited to kick off the Lexploitation music festival

But he not only feeds on cinema, he also draws on comics and science fiction, as is present in his exhibition with a series in which he describes the pandemic situation with empty stages, a context that for the artist is very close to the Science fiction.

Soon you will be able to see the work of Notary exhibited in the Ármaga Gallery in the exhibition Panavision 70 with which the new edition of the music festival will begin Lexploitation. The poster for the September music cycle has been created by Notario with the science fiction theme that characterizes a large part of his latest creations.