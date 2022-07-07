The Nicolas Cage thriller that was a flop in theaters but now everyone watches on Netflix

Netflix offers a wide catalog for users to enjoy quality content. Many of these titles become an immediate success in which good production is combined with a captivating story behind it. Many others are about film and television classics, that are remembered by the public that chooses them again. But there is another category that has attracted attention lately, which is old fictions that gain popularity through the platform. It is the case of hidden evilstarring Nicholas Cage.

In 2019, Nicolas Cage was put in charge of a project that promised to become the fiction of the year by offering an engaging story, which until the last minute remains unknown as to its resolution. What is it about? It tells the story of a young that is stranded when a storm breaks out. A nice couple offers him shelter, and everything goes smoothly until he receives an offer.

Nicolas Cage plays Walter (Photo capture)

Walter, played by Nicolas Cage, he is a serious and mysterious man who offers his new guest a proposal that changes the course of their peaceful stay. It is then that the story has a twist with a crime included. You don’t know until the last minute who tells the truth and the expectation for the resolution is the common thread of the story.

KaDee Strickland, Luke Benward, Kelsey Grammer, Zulay Henao, and Emily Marie Palmer They complete the cast of the film that is suitable for people over 16 years of age, due to the scenes that make up the narrative of the fiction, told with the vision of the young man who is accused of the crime, who assures that he did not commit it.

The plot seemed to have all the ingredients for its premiere to be a complete success. However, the public did not have the expected reaction and went, like so many other productions, to the list of films without sorrow or glory. The critics did not help so that the public was given the opportunity to see it. But almost three years after this release, Netflix incorporated it into its extensive catalog and it was at that moment that acceptance came immediately, which was totally unexpected.

The film, with a duration of 90 minutesleads the top ten trends of Argentina on the streaming platform, and on social networks it is one of the most recommended titles if you want to see a thriller and an excellent performance by the legendary Nicolas Cage, who knew how to build his acting career by giving life to intriguing characters, and this is no exception.

Hidden evil remains at the top of the most in Argentina (Photo capture)

As for the second chances that Netflix offers, it is not the first time that it happens, since this dynamic that is repeated for seasons, in one of them also benefited Nicolas Cage, with the revival of The Great Leap, which had the same effect as hidden evil. Added to this glorious list are other titles such as Roman J. Israel Esq and Mortal Machines.