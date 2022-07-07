The new Amazon Prime Video action series that tops the charts in Spain

Chris Pratt is the actor of the moment. After starring in the new saga of Jurassic World, the American interpreter is rocking it with his new series on Amazon Prime Video: The Final List. The actor who played Andy Dwyer in Parks and Recreation now he puts himself in the shoes of James Reece, a soldier from Seal Team 7, an elite unit of the United States Army who becomes obsessed with a special operation that wipes out his entire team except him and one of his companions.

After a week of its premiere, the final list It has become the most watched series on Amazon Prime Video in Spain. Apart from Chris Pratt, the new production of the platform has the collaboration of Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Riley Keough, among other names. We tell you the keys to the series.

Conspiracies, United States Army and Special Operations

Chris Pratt stars in this new thriller AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Conspiracies, United States Army and Special Operations. The classics never fail. Amazon Prime Video premiered The Final List last week by Chris Pratt. Based on the best-selling novel by Jack Carr, the protagonist, Jame Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories and questions about his guilt after he and his entire Marine platoon are ambushed in a sting operation. high risk.





In just 8 episodes, its director and creator Antoine Fuqua and DiGilio portray a confused soldier who wants to find answers and avenge the deaths of his companions during a special operation. For this, anything goes: torture, death, murder, etc.

the final list It features the participation of Taylor Kitsch, a veteran of the US military and action series who this time gets into the shoes of Ben, an ex-military and now a CIA agent who tries to help James in his search for answers.

Taylor Kitsch, from ‘Friday night lights’ to ‘True detective’. Own

Antoine Fuqua says that The Final List is a “true roller coaster in series form.” A statement supported by the creator DiGilio, who adds that “the great combination of action, which is the backbone of it, and the quiet and emotional moments.”

Chris Pratt, the sixth highest paid actor in television history

As we said before, Chris Pratt is the actor of the moment and one of those who earns the most money. the protagonist of JurassicWorld: Dominion pocketed 1.4 million dollars for each episode of The Final List, a historical figure that to date has only been surpassed by Kevin Costner, for Yellowstone; Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, for The Morning Show; Charlie Sheen by Two and a half Men; Ray Romano by Raymond; and Kelsey Grammer, for framer.

Despite his successful professional career, The Final List is the first series in 20 years in which Chris Pratt stars, after Everwood (2002). The actor has been involved more in movies, such as Guardians of the Galaxy or Jurassic World.