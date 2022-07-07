The film that premiered years ago, but sweeps Netflix: Jason Statham and Winona Ryder act in it

Jason Statham is Phil Broker, a widowed former DEA agent. (Open Road Films)

Fire line (Homefront2013) was initially a project that Sylvester Stallone wanted to star. For one thing or another, the actor felt that it was no longer for him and the script he had written decided to pass it on to his friend. Jason Statham. They had both worked on The indestructibles (The Expendables2010) and Stallone rightly saw that he had a story that would fit the protagonist of The transporter.

Phil Broker (Jason Statham) is a widowed former DEA agent who moves with his 10-year-old daughter to a small town to start a new life. But a series of events reveal his abilities, which draws the attention of several people. His attempt at a normal life is further complicated when members of a drug gang operating undercover at the location end up running into him.

Fire line tells the old story of the character who tries to lead a life without problems but to whom circumstances lead him to revive what he wanted to leave in the past. A character who can’t run away from who he is, no matter how hard he tries. If you think that this was going to be a Rambo movie starring Stallone, it’s good news that the adaptation of this book has ended up in a slightly more classic story, with more of a police profile than a war movie.

Jason Statham has a particular ability to combine the violence of an action hero with elements that are a little more everyday and believable. In this film that is essential. And the film also puts in front of his protagonist several first-rate faces, starting with James Franco in an unusual role of villain and Winona Ryderbefore he regained his fame thanks to Stranger Things. Added to them is the prolific Frank Grillowho was already well on his way to becoming the famous face of action movies.

James Franco and Winona Ryder are also part of the production. (Open Road Films)

These kinds of films have already been made by all the big screen stars, including Clint Eastwood, Charles Bronson, Bruce Willis and others. The protagonist knows how to do justice to the first violent ones who cross his path without knowing who he is, and then confront the truly dangerous and powerful. The film is well shot and doesn’t waste time on nonsense. Maybe that’s why it’s doing so well, since it’s the kind of movie people enjoy watching when they want a strong, solid action movie.

