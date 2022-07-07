The fear that abounds in TikTok to the depths of the open sea

If you ever saw ‘Jaws,’ the 1975 film and its sequels, you probably never saw the sea the same way again. The thought of swimming in the ocean, knowing that dangerous creatures, gigantic creatures, or both lurk in its depths is terrifying to many. There may be no megalodons or aquatic monsters in the calm waters of Acapulco, but there’s no guarantee that a shark like Steven Spielberg’s won’t come and bite your feet. If you too are horrified by the idea, surely you have Thalassophobia: a fear that is talked about a lot on TikTok.

On Wikipedia, thalassophobia is described as “the intense and persistent fear of deep bodies of water such as the sea, oceans, pools or lakes. Although related, it should not be confused with aquaphobia, which is the fear of water itself.” Thus, thalassophobia is not the simple fear of water, but of water in large quantities and what could be found in it. In @afroditi.pdt’s TikTok below, for example, she lists what people think when they say they have thalassophobia and what really scares him:

In the following video there are more images that serve as examples of situations that cause this intense fear in some people. Most are illustrations, but it is worth advising you that, if you too have thalassophobia, proceed with caution:

And, finally, a video that shows that thalassophobia is not exclusive to the sea. The deepest pool in the worldwhich is located in Dubai, reaches 60 meters and is not suitable for thalassophobes (Colm R. McGuinness’s gloomy music doesn’t help either, it’s true):

