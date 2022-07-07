The disturbing film by Nicolas Cage that failed in the cinema, but breaks it on Netflix

Netflix continues adding attractive options to its content menu. Documentaries, miniseries, movies, varied genres and for all ages, the platform has everything for each of its users.

On this occasion, it is about Hidden Evil a movie that lasts 97 minutes and that popular streaming service achieved to revive. This film has one of the best plots of action and suspense that, although it failed at the time, already is positioned as one of the preferred by users of the service.

The bloody suspenseful miniseries that Netflix premieres in July and that promises to be a success

Netflix: the series and movies based on novels that break it on the platform and are worthy of a marathon

Hidden Evil, the disturbing and sinister film by Nicolas Cage: synopsis

Hidden Evil It is a film of American origin that will be released in 2019. At the time, specialized critics destroyed it, considering it one of the worst entries in the extensive filmography of Nicolas Cage. However, after Netflix added it to its catalog recently, the film sweeps the platform.

The 97 minute tape It was directed by Stephen Campanelli and captivated the public from the first moment . His plot centers on the life of a young father who must prove his innocence when he is wrongly accused of committing a crime.

“A man seeks shelter during a hurricane and is offered help by a very nice couple. But everything turns sinister when they make him a disturbing offer.” points out the official synopsis of the film that is trending on the platform.

The film currently ranks as the 4th most viewed Netflix worldwide, depending on the platform FlixPatrol. In Argentinawhile, tops the list of the films most chosen by subscribers.

How much do Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and HBO MAX cost in July 2022 with taxes included?

Netflix: The actor who plays Will in Stranger Things 4 shared a photo crying at the end of the series, what happened?

HIDDEN EVIL: CAST AND DATA SHEET

Duration: 97 minutes

97 minutes Year: 2019

2019 Country: USA

USA Address: Stephen S. Campanelli, Iver William Jallah

Stephen S. Campanelli, Iver William Jallah Guin: Iver William Jallah, Rich Ronat

Iver William Jallah, Rich Ronat Cast: Nicolas Cage, Kelsey Grammer, Oliver Trevena, Zulay Henao, Kadee Strickland, Luke Benward, Emily Marie Palmer, Beatrice Hernandez, Duncan Casey, Isabella Grace Roark, Haley Milsap



producer: Jeff Rice Films, Orwo Studios, BondIt, Film Keyz Production, Saturn Films.





HIDDEN EVIL: TRIAL