The convertible car that immortalized Natalie Portman

The talented actress and director, Natalie Portman, has a great career on the big screen. Today we propose to highlight a special car, convertible and English. Next, we delve into an adventure of cinema and automotive culture.

July 07, 2022 4:39 p.m.

With you, the talented Natalie Portman. Born in Jerusalem, Israelthe 1981, portman has been prominent in the Hollywood industry film for the last 20 years or more. If we close our eyes, we can remember her debut on the big screen, when she was still a child, in “Lion”.

actress and director, Portman is undoubtedly an icon of cinema. Movies like “Star Wars”, “V for Vendetta”, “Black Swan” or “Song to Song” are just a handful of the films that he had to star in. Actually the list of her filmography is extensive, since she started as a child and she has been active ever since.

The versatility of natalie it is remarkable. Comedies, dramas, science fiction, biopics: nothing escapes her acting skills. At Tork we are fans of cinema, and even more so when it is mixed with automotive culture.

Today we will enter a special car. In 2007, a great movie about travel, nightlife and loneliness hit theaters. The Hong Kong director Wong Kar Wai he did hit the nail on the head with this film, whose plot, aesthetics and soundtrack seem to come together to give us a peculiar, distinctive, “real” work.

Is about “My Blueberry Nights”, a tape filmed partly in New York and partly on the highways of the USA. Natalie shared cast with the talented Norah Jones and Jude Law.

Portman’s character is a whirlwind. His hair on fire, his arrogant attitude and his past not entirely resolved, perfectly match the streamlined Jaguar that the director staged. Specifically it is about the Jaguar XKconvertible, factory dated in the same year that the tape was filmed: 2007.

The scenes of portman driving down the empty desert roads of the USAnext to chrysler of the character of Norah JonesThey are simply charming.

Let’s see some of its features. It has a front and longitudinal engine of 8 cylinders placed in V and 32 direct injection valves. This allows a top power of 298 hp at 6,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 411 Nm at 4,100 rpm. All managed by a 6-speed automatic transmission.