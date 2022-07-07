The change of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon since their first film

You may already know the story of these two, but if you are still not up to date on their friendship, you should stop and read it because they make up one of the most iconic duos of the history of cinema. Ben Affleck and Matt Damon grew up together in Massachusetts since they were eight and ten years old.. The university separated them, but they got back together in Los Angeles to audition and fulfill their goals.

Best of all, is that the two dared to write uA script that they sold to Hollywood production companies and with which they managed to succeed in the industry, winning the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay and the Golden Globe in the same category. Yes, it’s about the movie ‘Good Will Hunting’ that they themselves starred with Robin Williams.

The best of all? Their professional career together did not stop there, but they continued to work on 10 films and their friendship continues over time. Two days ago, they were last seen together on the ‘set’ of his latest production for Nike. The film does not have a name yet, but it is known that it is a story based on real events about the Nike company. Ben Affleck will play the co-founder of Nike and Matt Damon a former executive.

So that we can see the difference and be aware of all the years that their friendship has lasted. we leave you some current photos and others of his first appearances: at the premiere of ‘Good Will Hunting’ and with its awards, both the Oscar and the Golden Globe.

Photos on the set of his project with Nike

Together on July 5, 2022. Bellocqimages/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

Photos at the premiere of ‘Good Will Hunting’ and with the prizes won

At the premiere of ‘Good Will Hunting’. Mitchell GerberGetty Images

With his Oscar Award. HAL GARBGetty Images

With the Golden Globe. Jim SmealGetty Images

Paula Padin

Paula Padín is a news, fashion and beauty editor.

