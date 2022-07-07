The best Tom Cruise movies you can watch on Star Plus










The best Tom Cruise movies you can watch on Star Plus












Jennifer Olvera

The best Tom Cruise movies you can watch on Star Plus




Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Top Gun: Passion and Glory (1986)

The eighties movie that launched Tom Cruise to fame and gave us a soundtrack epic is available in the Star Plus catalog. In this film, Lieutenant Pete Mitchell, better known as Maverick, and his friend Nick “Goose” Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards) join the elite Top Gun squad after saving their comrades during a mission flying over the Persian Gulf.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

The Color of Money (1986)

The Color of Money, from director Martin Scorsese, continues the story of the con man “Fast Eddie” Felson (Paul Newman) by the bold (1961). After 25 years of being retired from pool, Eddie regains his interest in the game when he meets up-and-coming young player Vincent (Cruise)..

To feel like in the old days, Eddie convinces Vincent to go on a trip and teach him his tricks to earn much more money playing pool.. However, Vincent’s tendency to show off his talent and make fun of other players causes them to lose money and various fights that you can enjoy in Star Plus.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Explosive Encounter (2010)

In explosive encounterby James Mangold, June Havens (Cameron Diaz) is a woman who, on her way back to her home in Boston, meets Roy Miller (Cruise). However, Roy is being chased by an FBI agent and is convinced that June is working with him, so he subdues the entire crew and forces them to land the plane..

As her day gets back to normal, June is met again by Roy, who confesses that he is a spy and needs her help with a secret operation.. This movie is in the Star Plus catalog along with Top Gun: The Passion and Glory.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Mission: Impossible (1996)

The first Mission: Impossible movie brought to life the iconic Mission Impossible Force operative, Ethan Hunt, who he uses unorthodox methods to find out who has framed him after being sent to Prague to stop a robbery and be the sole survivor. Good news: the film saga is complete on Star Plus.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

The Mummy (2016)

In Star Plus there is also the worst reviewed film in Cruise’s career: The Mummy. Starring the actor, Sofia Boutella and Annabelle Wallisthe film with an approval percentage of 16% tells how the adventurer Nick Morton and the investigator Jenny Halser find a secret place in which the tomb of Ahmanet, an ancient princess who was locked up centuries ago, is protected.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.


8/8 SLIDES





Opens in a new window
Open an external website
Open an external website in a new window




Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker