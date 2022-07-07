The best Tom Cruise movies you can watch on Star Plus

How about a Tom Cruise movie marathon for these cloudy days? At Star Plus you have the perfect selection to spend a good weekend.

After the impressive box office record achieved Top Gun: Maverickleaving on the way Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness either batmanmaybe you want to see movies starring Tom Cruise and we understand you perfectly, but did you know that StarPlus have a wide selection of his filmography? The only thing you have to worry about is getting your favorite snacks and putting together a movie plan with your friends and family, Here we leave you a list of all the actor’s films that you can find in the catalog of StarPlus.

Top Gun: Passion and Glory (1986)

The eighties film that launched to fame Tom Cruise and that gave us an epic soundtrack is available in the catalog of StarPlus. In this film, Lieutenant Pete Mitchell, better known as Maverick, and his friend Nick “Goose” Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards) join the elite Top Gun squad after saving their comrades during a mission flying over the Persian Gulf.



Cocktail (1988)

Two years after his successful performance in Top Gun: Passion and Glory, Tom Cruise starred in this comedy opposite Elisabeth Shue, known for her performances in Back to the Future II and Back to the Future III as Jennifer, as well as in The Karate Kid as Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence’s (William Zabka) teenage love Ali. Mills. Cocktail, available in StarPlus, is a romantic drama that follows the story of ex-military man Brian Flanagan (Cruise), who, with the intention of becoming a successful businessman, he works as a bartender in a New York City tavern while studying for his degree.

The Color of Money (1986)

The Color of Money, from director Martin Scorsese, continues the story of the con man “Fast Eddie” Felson (Paul Newman) by the bold (1961). After 25 years of being retired from pool, Eddie regains his interest in the game when he meets up-and-coming young player Vincent (Cruise).. To feel like in the old days, Eddie convinces Vincent to go on a trip and teach him his tricks to earn much more money playing pool.. However, Vincent’s tendency to show off his talent and make fun of other players causes them to lose money and various fights that you can enjoy in StarPlus.

Jack Reacher (2012)

Starring Cruise, Lee Child, Rosamund Pike Y Werner Herzog, jack reacher It is based on the novel One Shot, written by Child. It tells the story of a man who murdered several random people in North Shore Trail, Pittsburgh, and Jack Reacher (Cruise), a former United States military police officer who will return from retirement upon learning of the case. In StarPlus the sequel is also available Jack Reacher: No Return (2016)from the director of The Last Samurai (also starring Cruise), Edward Zwick.

Explosive Encounter (2010)

In explosive encounterby James Mangold, June Havens (Cameron Diaz) is a woman who, on her way back to her home in Boston, meets Roy Miller (Cruise). However, Roy is being chased by an FBI agent and is convinced that June is working with him, so he subdues the entire crew and forces them to land the plane.. As her day gets back to normal, June is met again by Roy, who confesses that he is a spy and needs her help with a secret operation.. This film is in the catalog of StarPlus beside Top Gun: Passion and Glory.

Mission: Impossible (1996)

The first Mission: Impossible movie brought to life the iconic Mission Impossible Force operative, Ethan Hunt, who he uses unorthodox methods to find out who has framed him after being sent to Prague to stop a robbery and be the sole survivor. Good news: the film saga is complete in StarPlus.