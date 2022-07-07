The best seeds of July 2022 for version 1.19. from Minecraft Java Edition

Minecraft is a game where we can let our imagination fly. It is possible to create fascinating worlds, manufacture all kinds of structures and even recreate places, monuments and historical situations.

The Mojang title has been providing new content for years, and often hand in hand with the community. We are talking about mods, free items and of course updates.

Version 1.19. for Minecraft is now available, and you may want to discover new worlds in the version Java Edition (available for PC and Mac). In such a case, we can always use seeds to generate new scenarios.

Below we share the best seeds of version 1.19. of Minecraft in July 2022. Of course, they are only valid for the PC and Mac versions, since the console and mobile versions are called Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

Best seeds of version 1.19 in July 2022

It’s not the first time we’ve talked about Minecraft seeds… and it won’t be the last either. Through a code, we can generate fascinating worlds that we could never access otherwise.

This time we bring you the best July 2022 seeds for Minecraft Java Edition. That is, the version available for PC and Mac. We remind you that version 1.19. of Mojang’s game is now available.

The great novelty of these seeds is that they use the novelties included in The Wild Update. Especially the two new biomeswhich integrate their elements in these dream worlds.

Generating a world in Minecraft is very simple. Just by entering the codes of these seeds you will travel to large savannahs, huge swamps and gloomy caves, among many other scenarios.

In the list you will find the name of each seed, as well as a representative image and its respective code. you just have to enter the code to create the new world.

Warning: if you leave the code box blank, the game will automatically generate a world of Minecraft.

How to use seeds in Minecraft

In the main menu of Minecraft, select the mode A player. Next you need to click on create new world. This will open a dropdown with several options. Then you must select More world options. Now enter the code of the seed you want to generate. click on create new world and you will appear in the corresponding seed.

Best Seeds for Minecraft Java Edition 1.19. in july 2022

Giant Mangrove Swamp – Seed: 4025804172371830787

Roofed Forest – Seed: -2909343002793827664

Snow Covered Mountain Range – Seed: 7644964991330705060

Ancient City – Seed: -4651105460712845864

Giant Desert – Seed: -8631174543717435159

Hollow Mountain – Seed: 8486672581758651406

Snowy Mountains – Seed: -7649949940957896961

Luxurious Caverns – Seed: -4361528937055201680

Diamond Caves – Seed: -7723232821704547830

More Diamond Caves – Seed: -8169697951202909253

Slate Waterfall and Cave – Seed: -198600772450851689

Giant Cavern – Seed: 7445395903252703439

Savannah Village – Seed: -698247204184653391

Shipwreck Island – Seed: -9142863513851137753

Pyramid towns – Seed: 6630997395534342573

Flat Construction Zone – Seed: 4504535438041489910

Desert island with two trees – Seed: -7740300553320684095

Exotic Caves – Seed: -6002410844389446864

Shallow Lava Plains – Seed: -1718501946501227358

Coastal Rock Formation – Seed: 5662255238676129291

Island in two shades – Seed: 1664128793606897522

Desert Badlands – Seed: 4479470260786833195

Stalactite Ravine – Seed: 821163920768877950

Cliff by the Forest – Seed: -9163391121958459490

Badlands Mountain – Seed: -932245979383499761

Old Pine Taiga – Seed: -5543523367840054503

Ocean with ice spikes – Seed: -6909477426377259322

Bamboo Jungle – Seed: -4813269715648826820

Desert People – Seed: -184311627141651860

Mushroom Island – Seed: 7749012223532925400

These are the best seeds you can use in minecraft version 1.19. in july 2022. Remember that they can only be used in the Java Edition, which is NOT available on consoles and mobile devices.

Do you usually play Minecraft? If so, we recommend you take a look at the following guides on Hobby Consoles: How to get diamond in version 1.19, So you can play Minecraft for free and legally, or Where is the ancestral city in Minecraft.