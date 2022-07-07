The Argentine actor who signed Angelina Jolie for her new movie

Angelina Jolie is in Rome to shoot her new film as a director, “Without Blood”. For the new tape he summoned still argentinian actor of renown who is an old acquaintance in productions in English and for Hollywood: Juan Minujin.

The interpreter, who comes from shining in “The God’s anger” Y “The Fringe” for Netflix, he shared a photo on Instagram from the Italian capital in which he wrote: “So happy with this new adventure of filming a movie here! I cannot be more grateful to this profession that has taken me and takes me to visit so many new places and experiences”.

The image of Juan Minujín from the Italian capital

Although he announced the start of the project, he stressed that, for the moment, he cannot give details of the production that, go ahead, it’s really beautiful.

Nephew of the plastic artist Marta Minujinmade his film debut in 1994, shortly before move to London to complete her acting trainingso he speaks perfect English, which opened the doors of Hollywood in 2014 with a small role “Focus”. The film, starring Will Smith Y margot robbiewas shot in Buenos Aires under the orders of Glenn Ficarra and John Requa.

Nephew of the plastic artist Marta Minujín, Juan had a small role in “Focus”, starring Will Smith and Margot Robbie.

Minujín will not have a leading rolebut it will be an important part of the cast with a great secondary role, accompanying the central duo: Salma Hayek (with whom Angelina worked on Marvel’s “The Eternals”) and Demian Bichir.

“Without Blood”, based on the homonymous book written by the Italian Alessandro Baricois the fifth film Jolie has directed and will be set in World War I and will touch on “universal truths about war, trauma, memory and healing.”

“Without Blood”, based on the homonymous book written by the Italian Alessandro Baricco, is the fifth film directed by Jolie

“Manuel Roca and his two children live in an old isolated farm. One day, an old Mercedes with four men drives up the driveway that leads to the house. As if he had always waited for that moment, Manuel Roca calls his children without wasting a second. Something as terrible as indescribable is about to happensomething that will change the lives of all of them irremediably, especially the life of little Nina. A vibrant story that delves into the depths of the human soul”, reads the review of the novel published in 2016.

