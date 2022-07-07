The Argentine actor who signed Angelina Jolie for her new movie

Angelina Jolie is in Rome to shoot her new film as a director, “Without Blood”. For the new tape he summoned still argentinian actor of renown who is an old acquaintance in productions in English and for Hollywood: Juan Minujin.

The interpreter, who comes from shining in “The God’s anger” Y “The Fringe” for Netflix, he shared a photo on Instagram from the Italian capital in which he wrote: “So happy with this new adventure of filming a movie here! I cannot be more grateful to this profession that has taken me and takes me to visit so many new places and experiences”.

