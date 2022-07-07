The animated film that shone in the cinema and is now among the most watched on Netflix

Buster Moon and his cast of animal performers prepare to launch a dazzling show in the entertainment capital. (Universal Pictures)

The animated universe created by Garth Jennings returned five years later from its first installment with Sing 2 Come and sing again! The film was released in theaters worldwide at the end of 2021 and, in June of this year, it finally reached the format streaming via Netflix. What will happen to Buster Moon the koala and his all-star cast this time? There is no doubt that they will fight for their dreams again and will offer the best musical shows.

New Moon Theater has become a local success thanks to the work of these talented little animals. In this sequel, Buster’s team will have to present the most extravagant and incredible show of their careers at the Crystal Tower Theater before the eyes of Redshore City, the entertainment capital of the world. . As part of the preparations, they develop a master plan to not fail… they will have to recruit a reclusive and reclusive rock star to join them.

The second part of the animated franchise was originally released in theaters in late 2021. (Universal Pictures)

What is the sequel about? singnow available on Netflix?

Despite having become music legends in his small town, this leading koala lacks contacts and will have to put in a bigger effort for his new goal of gold in Sing 2 Come and sing again! Meanwhile, we reunite with the artists we saw in the first film: the mother pig Rosita, the shy elephant rocker Ash, the sentimental gorilla Johnny and the extraordinary pig Gunter.

To accomplish this mission, the crazy group must sneak into the offices of Crystal Entertainment to get the attention of the company’s CEO, the ruthless wolf tycoon Jimmy Crystal. In a desperate attempt, Gunter presents him with an extremely scandalous idea and Buster makes a promise that is very difficult to keep, they will have as a central guest the lion Clay Calloway, a rock icon. None of them know this musician who has stayed out of the industry since he lost his wife, but they will have to find him or they will fail Jimmy.

“Sing 2 Come and sing again!” It is currently ranked third in the Top 10 English-language films. (Universal Pictures)

The original English voice cast consisted of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Pharrell Williams, Letitia Wright, Eric Andre, Chelsea Peretti Y Bond. For the dubbing in Spanish, there was the participation of Benny Ibarra, Hanna and Ashley de Ha-Ash, Roger González, María Eugenia Suárez, Rubén Cerda, Greeicy Rendón, Sebastián Martínez, Chayanne Y Vadhir Derbezamong others.

Sing 2 Come and sing again! is written and directed by British filmmaker Garth Jennings. bobby cannavale and the lead singer of U2, Bondwere invited to put their voices to the characters that were added to the film series . Also included are the voices of Pharrell Williams, Halsey, Letitia Wright and the comedians eric andre Y Chelsea Peretti. The film was produced under the Illumination label, a company run by Chris Meledandri and Janet Healy, both of whom are also listed as producers.

Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton and more stars make up the original voice cast. (Universal Pictures)

The animated sequel that mixes pop and classic rock hits was released on December 22 last year on the big screen, and did well at the box office with a total gross of 406.8 million. Netflix acquired this 2022 its distribution rights and It was released as part of their catalog on June 22. Currently, is ranked number three on the Top 10 most viewed English-language films of the platform with 24 million hours viewed.

