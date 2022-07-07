The amazing coincidence that links Rosalía with Dwayne Johnson

Although they focus on completely different worlds, Rosalía and Dwayne Johnson have a strange coincidence in their garages. It’s about the dependable Ford F-150 Raptor, a very popular truck that puts together staggering numbers. Do not miss the pictures!

July 07, 2022 05:51 a.m.

Each one is a reference in their world, although it seems unlikely that their careers will cross for some reason. We are referring to Dwayne Johnson, a true Hollywood star, and Rosalía, one of the most popular artists of the last year. To the surprise of many, there is a vehicle that links them both. This is the Ford F-150 Raptor pickup.

It is not the most expensive vehicle, nor the most luxurious, but it is an extremely reliable and popular truck. In addition, the personalized details that both opted for gives it an extra sense of belonging. In the case of Rosalía, the upholstery of the seats is pink and the name of the artist is embroidered on the headrest.

This truck has a total of 450 hp and 10 speeds. One of his greatest virtues is the off-road condition, which allowed him to be one of the favorite options of the fans. In case you want to acquire it, you will have to pay around 68,000 dollars.

Rosalía and her Ford F-150 Raptor

Both were repeatedly shown aboard it. While on the actor’s side it is one of the many vehicles in his collection, for Rosalía it means his main truck. Whenever she showed herself aboard her own car, the Spanish did it aboard this Ford model Will it have a secret garage?