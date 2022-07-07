the actress revealed notes from her therapist about alleged abuse

The actress Amber Heard, after losing the case in the trial against her in front of the courts of Virginia for defamation towards her ex-partner Johnny Depp, does not stop trying to prove her innocence against the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean.

Now, it is learned that Heard gave an NBC talk show numerous documents from a doctor who “they represented years, years of explanations in real time of what was happening”said.

“There is a folder with years of notes dating back to 2011, from the beginning of my relationship, that were taken by my doctor, who I was reporting the abuse to,” Heard added.

According to the above, the documents that Heard gave to the NBC network detail a 2012 case in which Depp allegedly “beat her, threw her against a wall and threatened to kill her,” says the program. Dateline.

Suspicious similarities between Amber Heard’s handwriting and her “therapist” notes… pay particular attention to the way the ‘e’, ​​’f’ and ‘th’ is written 🤨 pic.twitter.com/4UUYXXBVgF — Arwen sparrow (@An_elf_pirate) June 16, 2022

Eight months after that, Depp allegedly “ripped her nightgown, threw her on the bed,” according to the show, and in 2013, according to reports, “He threw her against a wall and threatened to kill her”.

Heard’s legal team was unable to admit the documents into evidence at the highly publicized trial due to “hearsay.”

Meanwhile, in response to Heard’s interview with NBC, a Depp spokesperson told Dateline that the actor simply wants to “move on” after winning his case.

Still loves Johnny Depp

Amber Heard, remembered for her role as Princess Mera in the saga of Aquamanlost the defamation trial against Johnny Depp on June 1, to whom he would initially have to pay about 15 million dollars.

“Today I feel disappointment beyond words. I am heartbroken that the mountain of evidence was not enough to stand up to my ex-husband’s disproportionate power and influence.” the actress affirmed after knowing the failure.

After the end of the legal process, the American artist broke her silence and spoke exclusively this week with the American network NBC, where he assured that he had been a victim, but that he did not blame the judge or the jury.

“How could they not come to that conclusion! They sat for over three weeks listening, non-stop, to non-stop testimony from paid employees and, towards the end of the trial, from random people.” initially expressed.

The Texan, in the same way, took advantage of the dialogue with that medium to confess that she still has positive feelings for the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean and that she always gave her best during their marriage.

“I love him. I loved him with all my heart. I know that can be hard to understand, or it can be very easy to understand, if you’ve ever loved someone.”Heard specified.

Then he added: “I did my best to make a deeply broken relationship work and I couldn’t. I have no bad feelings towards him. I have made many mistakes, but I have always told the truth.”

The actress also pointed out in the interview that she keeps “every word” that she said in her testimony during the trial and that this legal process was “the most humiliating and horrible” that she has suffered, so far, in her life.

Heard reiterated that she did not instigate violence in her marriage, as her ex-husband’s team argued. However, she regretted her own behavior in the midst of her relationship with Depp.

“I will keep every word of my testimony until the day I die. I have never felt more removed from my own humanity and I know I behaved horribly, in ways almost unrecognizable to myself. I regret it a lot,” he said on NBC.

The American artist finally stated that the “hatred” to which she was subjected on the different social networks during the trial was not “fair”, but insisted that she does not blame the jury for taking sides in favor of her ex-husband.

It should be remembered that a few days ago it became known that Amber Heard, apparently, could not pay Depp the more than 10 million dollars in damages imposed by the American jury, which ended up opting for the version of the famous actor.