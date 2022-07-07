the actor of the ‘Brotherhood of the Closed Fist’

God forbid we call him stingy, stingy or miserly because the truth is that we have not found any testimony that certifies that Sylvester Stallone (July 6, 1946, New York) is a sucker. But reviewing his albums to celebrate his 76th birthday we have seen him posing so many times with his fist clenched, displaying the most famous cinematographic hook of all time, that we have decided to select the best photographs (and some surreal) as a gift for this brand new actor of the ‘Brotherhood of the Closed Fist’… He has put it on a plate for us. But don’t take this as a criticism, please, because anyone in his place would go through life with gloves on, after playing Rocky Balboa in six movies, plus the sequels. Believe. the legend of rocky (2015) and Creed II: The Legend of Rocky (2018).

His love for sports and boxing awoke when he was a kid. At school, some made fun of that child because he had a small facial paralysis that affected the left part of his mouth and chin due to a complicated delivery. When he smiled, he didn’t do it at all, and when he spoke, he wasn’t always well understood. Training and gaining muscle was his way of asserting himself and gaining confidence. But as his parents, hairdressers by profession, did not have money to spare, they say that the young Sylvester managed to make his own dumbbells with material that he collected in scrapyards. At that point he had already been kicked out of several schools, but that did not stop him from doing what he liked best: writing, painting and acting (some say he is better with brushes than in front of the camera). And with what he earned cleaning the lion cages at the Central Park Zoo, the money his family gave him when he lent a hand at the hairdresser and the little he pocketed as an usher in a movie theater, he paid for his first acting classes. .

He himself has said on occasion that the erotic film he starred in in 1970 and that, when he became famous, the producers re-released it with the title the italian stallion, he did it precisely to continue paying for acting classes, because at that time he only had 20 dollars in his pocket. In 1971 Woody Allen hired him to play a small role in his movie banana. Also appeared in Klute (1971), with Jane Fonda and Donald Sutherland, and in the series kojak (1973), which starred Telly Savalas. A year later he debuted in his dual role as actor/screenwriter with a gang drama titled Happy Daysbut it didn’t have much of an impact. It was in 1976 when Stallone achieved glory with Rocky, a story he had written himself in three days, after seeing the fight between Muhammad Ali (over the years, a self-confessed fan of the Rocky saga) and Chuck Wepner. He wanted to direct and star in his own script, but the producers wouldn’t let him. First they imposed on John G. Avildsen (karate Kid) as a director and later they suggested that it be another better-known actor –Robert Redford, Ryan O’Neal– who would play Balboa. Stallone agreed to direct another, but refused to not star in his own film, and they say they offered him a dough if he gave it up. The first installment of Rocky was not only a blockbuster. It also received rave reviews and three Oscars: film, director and editing. Sylvester was happy, he felt like a champion, despite not taking the golden statuette for which he was also nominated.

And that is how his career took off and he became one of the few actors who can boast of having launched, directed in many cases, and starred in three sagas that will go down in the history of action movies: Rocky Balboa, John Rambo and The mercenaries, from which he said goodbye last year and passed the baton to Jason Statham. It is true that not all the sequels are up to the task, but the spirit of tough guy, incorruptible and loyal to death prevails in all of them, bordering on self-parody in some. Along the way he has done other notable things such as Escape or victory (1981), along with Michael Caine; Copland (1997), with Harvey Keitel and Ray Liotta, or Believe. the legend of rocky (2015), the sequel to Rocky for which he won the Golden Globe for best actor. Now they say that he is going to star alongside Robert Pattinson and Rachel Weisz Idol’s Eyean old project long cherished by the French cult director Olivier Assayas (staff shooter, Carlos, the wasp network), about a thief who accidentally steals a sapphire from a Chicago mob boss. Hopefully filming starts soon.