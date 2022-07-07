Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ Will Be John Williams’ Final Film

Steven Spielberg’s next film will be released in a few months, but the new images revealed by the production focus on the figure of John Williams. The legendary composer will officially retire after The Fabelmans.

Neil Bahadur’s tweet said the following: “Recording sessions for John Williams’ final score before he officially retires, for Spielberg’s next film, The Fabelmans”. In the first image we see the 90-year-old composer playing the piano with a member of the team, while they work on the score for the film. The second image shows Spielberg and Williams smiling at the camera along with two other members of the production. With the sheet music The Fabelmans underway, the public will have the opportunity to hear another collaboration between the two greatest veterans of the entertainment industry.

John Williams and Steven Spielberg They have been working together for almost 50 years. The Oscar-winning composer is responsible for giving life to some of the most relevant soundtracks of film history. starwars, Shark, ET the alien, jurassic-park either Indiana Jones they are just some of those productions that when entering our mind, make us hum his amazing melodiescompositions and laitmotifs.

In addition to the sound identity of The FabelmansWilliams will compose Harrison Ford’s return to indiana jones 5. The most recent work of the musician has been to compose the soundtrack of the series of Obi Wan for Disney+.

an autobiographical story

Like Alfonso Cuarón in Rome or Kenneth Branagh in Belfast, Spielberg plans to tell a story about adolescence, under the perception of his own life in post-World War II Arizona. A highly auspicious theme for King Midas of Hollywood. His cinema has really shone brighter, when captured the wonder of the child’s gaze.

In The Fabelmans there will be no big scenes, but the plot will focus on telling a much more intimate story. Of course, it will be produced by Amblin Entertainment and its cast will bring together great acting stars: Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano, Gabriel LaBelle, Jula Butters, Oakes Fegley, Gabriel LaBelle, Oakes Fegley, and Gabriel Bateman among others. Spielberg co-writes the script with Tony Kushner. The Fabelmans It will hit theaters on November 11, ahead of awards season.