Stephen King’s ‘The Talisman’ In Development For Upside Down Pictures

After 35 years in the air, with comings and goings of producers and directors, hollywoodreporter confirmed the adaptation of Talismanthe novel written by Stephen King Y peter straub. It has now joined those that includes the general agreement that Upside Down Picturesthe new producer From creators of stranger thingskeep with Netflix. In addition, the series is being produced by Amblin Televisionof steven spielbergwhich has been working for decades The Talisman.

Article continues after advertisement

Buffer brothers, creators of ‘Stranger Things’ and Upside Down Pictures

adaptation of Talisman It has been persecuted for many years. They are concretely 39 those that the Hollywood director, steven spielbergleads behind the story of King and Straub. The filmmaker did not doubt novel potential at no time, since it was done with the Rights from this until two years before it was published. Since then he has tried to carry out the adaptation through several attempts and, moreover, thinking that the best way to do it would be through a movie. For example in 2017 was appointed to Josh Boone What director which was going to be the adaptation. In 2019, Amblin announced that mike barkerDirector of Outlander Y The Handmaid’s Talewas going to take his place.

Finally, it is Netflix who took the reins of eternal production. Now, the company announces that Talisman will be one of the five projects that contemplates the agreement overall with Upside Down Picturesthe new production company from the creators of stranger things, Matt and Ross Duffer. It is a pact of up to nine figures established in 2019, which meant the renewal of the successful stranger things. But not only that, it also includes a theatrical play of stranger thingsthe live action of death notean original series of Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and the series itself Talisman. In this way, the way of approaching history that has remained in place for the last three decades is reconstructed and production begins. Talisman like a Serie.

A series adaptation of Stephen King and Peter Straub’s The Talisman to be created by Curtis Gwinn. —Netflix (@netflix) July 6, 2022 Tweet announcing the series on the official Netflix account

The writer and showrunner will be Curtis Gwinnwho wrote stranger things with the Duffers. Fans of the series will know that the relationship with this and Talisman does not end here. In one of the final scenes of the fourth season of stranger things, Luke read an excerpt from the novel Max.

Article continues after advertisement

Also, the series will be produced by Amblin Televisionfrom the producer of steven spielberg. The famous Hollywood filmmaker will be the executive producer, then. And it is that it preserves the book rights since the 80’s. At the moment, the number and duration of the chapters have not been specified, but we trust that in Upside Down they will do a great job.

Meanwhile, if you want to know more, we leave you the synopsis from the novel of Stephen King and Peter Straub next:

It is a windy autumn day on a gray Atlantic Ocean beach, next to the muted amusement park and the subdued town of Alhambra. A twelve-year-old boy named Jack has come here pushed by circumstances: his father has died, his mother is dying and nothing makes sense anymore. But for Jack everything is about to change, because, although he still ignores it, he has been chosen to embark on a journey through the mysterious Territories. Jack Sawyer, in his desperate attempt to save his mother’s life, must search for the Talisman in that epic landscape, home to monsters and innocents, where hope and much more dwells.