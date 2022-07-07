Spider-Man 4, new details on the next MCU movie with Tom Holland!

The great success of Spider-Man: No Way Home further placed fans’ attention on the future of the character, played in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Tom Holland. What will be the evolution of the plot in a fourth chapter dedicated to the young Peter Parker. A report released in these hours tries to clarify.

The Ankler’s Jeff Sneider report provides updates on Sony future plans related to Spider-Man:“Okay, so Sony may not have the biggest bench in terms of the franchise but they wisely struck a deal with Marvel Studios to bring in the character. [Spider-Man] in the MCU, helping to make the studio’s stand-alone Spidey movies unmissable. And while there are plans underway for another Spider-Man trilogy starring Tom Holland, I don’t think there’s a deal signed yet, so plans remain unofficial. That said, I believe that Spider-Man’s adventures with Holland are a priority for Rothman and associates, who are counting on him for the Uncharted franchise as well. “ it reads in the report. There will likely be Uncharted sequels in the next few years.

Tom Rothman, Sony CEO, said he wanted a Return of Tom Holland in Spider-Man 4with Zendaya and Jon Watts directing.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home for the first time Spidey is unmasked and will have to separate his ordinary life from that of a superhero.

