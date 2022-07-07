Sony confirms that the Uncharted movie is now officially a franchise

Little by little the curse with the movies based on video games It is dissipating with the arrival of titles as enjoyable as Uncharted, the adventure movie based on the famous Naughty Dog video game saga directed by Ruben Fleischer.

Starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, the uncharted movie tells the story of a young Nathan Drake during his beginnings as a treasure hunter, meeting his mentor and best friend Victor “Sully” Sullivan.

Drake will be recruited by Sully to help him recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago, convincing him to do so, assuring him that this way he will be able to find his missing brother Sam.

What at first was for both a robbery plan, turns into a heart-stopping race around the world to get the loot before the ruthless Moncada does, who claims that he and his family are the true heirs.

While the movie does set things up for a sequel, there is no official announcement about it yet. However, it seems that we will have news about it very soon.

And it is that since Sony Pictures has confirmed that the Uncharted movie is now officially a franchiseso we will not only have a sequel, but probably a whole saga of movies led by Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg.

Through a report by The Ankler, Sony CEO Tom Rothman stated in a statement that he is “excited” for another Uncharted installment. Sony is also reportedly looking to secure Tom Holland for another Spider-Man trilogy while also “counting on him” to “anchor” the Uncharted film franchise going forward.

“Yes, Uncharted is a franchise now“, details an excerpt from the report. Although Sony has not officially confirmed a sequel, it was to be expected that this was the beginning of a film saga, especially if we take into account the very good reception it has had in movie theaters, reaching gross $400 million worldwide.

would you like to see new Uncharted movies with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg? While we wait for more news about the franchise to be released, here are some of the movies based on video games that were blockbusters.