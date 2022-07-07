Shirtless Justin Bieber smiles on the lake trip while recovering Ramsay Hunt

Ads

Justin Bieber seems to take his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis calmly, as he was seen living his best life while traveling to Idaho.

The “Peaches” singer played water sports on Tuesday with his wife, Hailey Bieber, and friends Usher, Jason Kennedy and Lauren Scruggs as they had fun by the lake in Coeur d’Alene.

The singer enjoyed some lighthearted activities while on the lakeside escape.

The singer enjoyed some light-hearted activities while on the lakeside escape.

The singer enjoyed some lighthearted activities while on the lakeside escape.

The singer enjoyed some light-hearted activities while on the lakeside escape.

Justin, 28, wore a neon yellow swimsuit and a white visor, while Hailey, 25, wore a blue bikini covered in a white tank top and drawstring pants.

In addition to sharing some playful moments with their friends, the couple also swapped some PDAs as they relaxed together one-on-one.

Justin and his wife, Hailey Bieber, would certainly document their day at the beach.

Justin and his wife, Hailey Bieber, would certainly document their day at the beach.

Justin and his wife, Hailey Bieber, would certainly document their day at the beach.

Justin and his wife, Hailey Bieber, would certainly document their day at the beach.

The Grammy winner was also seen torn apart with Usher, 43, before giving the “Yes!” crooner a big hug.

Justin shared his diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt in early June in an Instagram video that showed one of the symptoms of the disorder, partial facial paralysis.

Usher was one of many friends who joined the Biebers.

Usher was one of many friends who joined the Biebers.

Usher was one of many friends who joined the Biebers.

“As you can see, this eye doesn’t blink. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move, so there is complete paralysis on this side of my face, ”she explained at the time.

Although the diagnosis led Justin to postpone his “Justice” world tour, he was not a total recluse, as he was recently spotted attending church with Hailey.

The couple also shared some PDAs in front of their friends.

The couple also shared some PDAs in front of their friends.

The couple also shared some PDAs in front of their friends.

The couple also shared some PDAs in front of their friends.

According to the “Holy” singer, her faith has provided great comfort as she battles her health problems in the face of the world.

“Every day has gotten better,” he explained last month, “and through all the discomfort I found solace in the one who drew me and knows me. It occurs to me that he knows everything about me. He knows the darker parts of me that I don’t want anyone to know about and constantly welcomes me into his loving arms.

“I know this storm will pass, but in the meantime JESUS ​​IS WITH ME,” he added.

Justin lived in the moment while relaxing with his wife and friends Jason Kennedy and Lauren Scruggs.

Justin lived in the moment while relaxing with his wife and friends Jason Kennedy and Lauren Scruggs.

Justin lived in the moment while relaxing with his wife and friends Jason Kennedy and Lauren Scruggs.

Justin lived in the moment while relaxing with his wife and friends Jason Kennedy and Lauren Scruggs.

Justin lived in the moment while relaxing with his wife and friends Jason Kennedy and Lauren Scruggs.

Hailey also updated worried fans during an appearance on “Good Morning America.”

“It’s going really well. … She feels so much better and of course it was just a very scary and random situation, ”shared the model. “She’s going to be perfectly fine, and I’m just thankful she’s fine.”

Justin shared his diagnosis of Ramsey Hunt syndrome in June.

Justin shared his diagnosis of Ramsey Hunt syndrome in June.

Justin shared his diagnosis of Ramsey Hunt syndrome in June.

Hailey also suffered from health problems this year due to a “mini stroke” in April.

Hailey also briefly addressed her own health problem after undergoing heart surgery due to a “mini stroke” in April.

“Confronting it publicly in front of a lot of people, it almost forces you to be honest about what’s going on so that people understand what you’re going through. I actually think it opened up a lot of important and surprising conversations, ”she explained.

“You are there for each other and you support each other, and there is just something that really binds you in these times.”

