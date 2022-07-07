Shelley Duvall and the trauma of “The Shining” that marked her career in Hollywood

Shelley Duvall She is remembered for her iconic role as Wendy Torrance in “The Shining”the acclaimed horror film Stanley Kubrick starring Jack Nicholson.

Although Duvall already had a Hollywood career that included a supporting role in the film Annie Hall of Woody Allenas well as the award for best actress in the Cannes Film Festival for his performance in the film Three womenthe character in Kubrick’s movie was marked for posterity in pop culture.

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

Her performance as a wife terrified by her husband going insane and trying to kill her while they are isolated in a hotel they take care of for the winter, did not win over critics and was nominated for an razzie awardas worst actress. It should be noted that this year the organization that awards that award regretted the nomination.

These were not the only comments that affected Duvall, since on several occasions he spoke openly about the trauma that working with Kubrick left him.

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

In an interview for the Dr. Phil program and the media The Hollywood Reporterthe actress recounted the horror she suffered during the filming of the film, since Kubrick demanded too much of her.

“Stanley pushed me and pushed me harder than I’ve ever been pushed before. It’s the hardest role I’ve ever had to play,” she said.

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

She explained that the director made her work too many hours in a row, and that he also insulted her for not doing her job well.

“I didn’t use anything until take 35. So many takes running, crying and carrying a child is very hard (…) After that, your body rebels and says: ‘Stop doing this to me, I don’t want to cry every day’ . Sometimes just that thought made me cry more,” she noted.

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

After this situation, he paused his career, which he resumed but moving away from the spotlight and participating mainly in television series.

As a result of anxiety and depression problems, Duvall decided to retire permanently from the industry in 2001. He currently lives in Texas with his partner.

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

might interest you