She does not rule out being a mother at 49 years old – Publimetro Chile

Like the American actress, Cameron Diaz, who was a mother at 47, Karla Constant does not rule out having a new offspring at 49. At least that is how the Mega cheerleader expressed it, in the program “From my kitchen with Nené”, which encourages Jose Miguel Vinuela.

Everything started when Karla told Viñuela: “The other day I received a letter. I’m going to open it, we don’t know what it says.” he assured before the surprise of Viñuela. “Are you sure? To whom does a letter arrive?expressed the former Mekano animator, while reading that the sender was a woman.

“You already have many years on television and that gives you security and poise. But you look insecure, since you see yourself disguised as a lola of 15 or 16 years. Why don’t you cut that long hair and make a mane according to your age? the cheerleader read to the surprise of those who were listening to her, since neither she nor anyone present thought that there were things that women could not do because they were of a certain age.

It was for the same Karla Constant He assured that he does not even rule out the possibility of being a mother, because he added “They know that I’m still with my eggs well… it could be a mom, it could be.”