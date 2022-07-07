Shakira would be willing to do this in order to keep her children
IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
-
UP NEXT
A Guatemalan priest revealed that Christian Nodal asked him to marry him
01:17
-
William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez unite before an important achievement of their son
01:05
-
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz enjoy their honeymoon in Europe
01:13
-
Aislinn Derbez knows how to pamper her little Kailani
01:15
-
Tini Stoessel and Rodrigo De Paul enjoy a yacht ride in the Mediterranean
01:14
-
This is the message that Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez gives to Larry Hernández
01:12
-
Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez says he is ready for his next fight but not for his daughter’s 15th birthday
02:46
-
“The wedding will last three days”: Luis Ángel ‘El Flaco’ and his girlfriend are already planning their marriage bond
02:08
-
That’s how witty and funny Larry Hernández is on social media
01:03
-
“We have fought together.” Larry Hernández receives a moving message from the announcer ‘Piolín’
01:03
-
“It is important to return to Mexico”: Larry Hernández talks about his plans with his new tour
01:06
-
Larry Hernández kicks off summer concerts on Telemundo celebrating 25 years of career
02:25
-
Brad Pitt says he has prosopagnosia. Only 2.5% of the world’s population suffers from it
01:41
-
What is the ‘facial blindness’ that Brad Pitt confessed to suffer (and that many suffer and do not know)
00:46
-
Kim Kardashian and her daughter North are the new fashion icons
01:28
-
Celebrities who fainted in full concert and scared their fans
01:50
-
Meghan Trainor’s baby gets her first pair of glasses and can now see her clearly
01:05
-
Dream Kardashian debuts in a commercial with Kris Jenner and touches her fans
01:13
-
Joe Manganiello remembers his first dates with Sofía Vergara
01:22
-
Adamari López enjoys a summer vacation in Europe with Alaïa
01:18
-
UP NEXT
A Guatemalan priest revealed that Christian Nodal asked him to marry him
01:17
-
William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez unite before an important achievement of their son
01:05
-
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz enjoy their honeymoon in Europe
01:13
-
Aislinn Derbez knows how to pamper her little Kailani
01:15
-
Tini Stoessel and Rodrigo De Paul enjoy a yacht ride in the Mediterranean
01:14
-
This is the message that Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez gives to Larry Hernández
01:12
-
Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez says he is ready for his next fight but not for his daughter’s 15th birthday
02:46
-
“The wedding will last three days”: Luis Ángel ‘El Flaco’ and his girlfriend are already planning their marriage bond
02:08
-
That’s how witty and funny Larry Hernández is on social media
01:03
-
“We have fought together.” Larry Hernández receives a moving message from the announcer ‘Piolín’
01:03
-
“It is important to return to Mexico”: Larry Hernández talks about his plans with his new tour
01:06
-
Larry Hernández kicks off summer concerts on Telemundo celebrating 25 years of career
02:25
-
Brad Pitt says he has prosopagnosia. Only 2.5% of the world’s population suffers from it
01:41
-
What is the ‘facial blindness’ that Brad Pitt confessed to suffer (and that many suffer and do not know)
00:46
-
Kim Kardashian and her daughter North are the new fashion icons
01:28
-
Celebrities who fainted in full concert and scared their fans
01:50
-
Meghan Trainor’s baby gets her first pair of glasses and can now see her clearly
01:05
-
Dream Kardashian debuts in a commercial with Kris Jenner and touches her fans
01:13
-
Joe Manganiello remembers his first dates with Sofía Vergara
01:22
-
Adamari López enjoys a summer vacation in Europe with Alaïa
01:18