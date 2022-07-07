Shakira had tried desperately to say it, no one had listened to her: It happens to all of us

After 12 years, the paths of Gerard Piqué and Shakira have separated: the end of a novel story that has shocked Spain and all of Latin America. But the story was long over and the singer had tried to make people understand what was happening: words that now appear to be a real confession.

Gerard Piqué And Shakira they announced last Saturday their separation after 12 yearsbut they were together this past weekend, for the sake of their children Milan and Sasha, respectively 9 and 7 years. The couple flew in Czech Republic with the two children, to accompany Milan to play a youth tournament with the Barcelona shirt. However, the Colombian singer and the Catalan defender were very careful never to be filmed together, to avoid embarrassing situations. In the images broadcast on television we can see how, although they are physically in the same place, each one is on his own, avoiding contact at all times, at least publicly.

“Shakira seems calm, she makes an effort to smile and be kind to people who approach her. Piqué appears more thoughtful“, is the comment of those who saw them during their stay in Hluboka. A stay not as a couple – now blown up after the revelations on the player’s betrayal – but as parents and as a family. Their relationship remains civilized. for the sake and happiness of their children. Milan and Sacha, as the singer said in the public statement of June 4th, “are our top priority“and although their relationship is over, they will be at all times.

Pieué and Shakira with their two children when their story was a happy fairy tale

Since Sunday the paths of the two have separated: Shakira landed in Barcelona in the evening alone with her children on a private flight, while Piqué should start her holidays in the Maldives with teammate Riqui Puig, with whom she shared the nightlife in the clubs of the Catalan city in recent weeks, although it is expected that he will return to Spain on June 18 to attend Jordi Alba’s wedding. Afterwards he will go to live in his old bachelor house, as he has been doing for some time already. There is no going back: from now on the 35-year-old European and World champion footballer and the 45-year-old star of planetary music are free from mutual commitments and can try to rebuild their lives.

Shakira without Piqué by her side, the first happy images of the Colombian singer

Se Piqué, sighted “wild” And “out of control in the holidays“in the clubs of Barcelona, ​​he seems to have already metabolized the farewell to the woman with whom he shared the last 12 years of his life, Shakira appears to be the one who has suffered the most of the blow, also in light of the fact that their relationship would have collapsed under his lies and escapades.. “I understand that you are fake. I congratulate you, beautiful interpretation. I got my hands on the fire for you and you treat me like another one of your cravings. To complete you, I tore myself apart. Don’t tell me more stories, I don’t want to know. How come I’ve been so blind without being able to see. You should get an Oscar, you played very well“: the lyrics of Shakira’s latest song, ‘Te felicito’, released at the end of April, now appears painfully for what it is. Not a pop music song, but the shreds of the singer’s life.

Strong and clear phrases, which no one a couple of months ago thought to connect to reality, believing it was just a song. Yet Shakira herself had tried – in a poignant way, now listening to her words – to make something understood, to send a message in a bottle so that someone would understand the drama he had been living for some time, behind the facade of an existence made of fame, wealth and happiness. No, the latter was no longer there. On May 27, during a promotional interview on TV, the presenter thanked the singer for her ability to clearly express the hidden face of love, that of lies, deception and betrayal in her last song. but he hadn’t in the least suspected that Shakira’s response was related to her current situation: “It happens to all of us. You believe that you are in a sincere relationship, but it is not as real as you thought“. An absolutely private confession, which had passed as if nothing had happened. Immediately after, she was asked what was the purpose for which she had decided to write and publish this song, to which the singer replied:”Find the truth“.

Moments that will never return

Although at that moment those words generated a bit of surprise and above all mystery among his fans, no one had remotely thought that the interpreter of ‘Waka waka’ was experiencing dramatic moments on a personal level and a few days later. he would have officially communicated his separation. No, it wasn’t possible. Not Shakira and Piqué, the dream couple. It was a fairy tale, but on its last page.