Selena Gomez has revealed her first big fashion purchase

To say that Selena Gomez is rich is an understatement. Although the actor is a few weeks away from her 30th birthday, she has amassed more money than most people will in their life. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the founder of Rare Beauty is worth a whopping 85 million dollars. And that number will likely increase over time.

Selena Gomez has steadily built her net worth over the years

But how did Gomez amass such a large net worth at such a young age? The Texas native certainly did not grow up rich. The Only murders in the building star developed a passion for entertainment when she was just a child. Gomez was only seven when she was cast in the popular children’s television show, Barney & friends. A few years later, she was picked up by the Disney Channel and became a household name thanks to her show of hers, Magicians by Waverly Place.

Of course, being a Disney treasure was just the beginning for Gomez. During her tenure at Disney, she also launched her musical career. Tours and album sales have certainly helped boost her net worth. Since she left Disney, Gomez has continued to make money by acting, singing, producing, partnering with brands and launching her own beauty company.

Gomez was candid about the importance of giving back. As her personal net worth has grown, she makes sure to donate quite a bit to charities and organizations that she feels passionate about. However, he also indulges in luxury items from time to time. In fact, he still remembers his first big fashion purchase to which he decided to splurge.

The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star recalls her first major madness

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the “Lose You To Love Me” singer remembers buying a designer bag after earning her first big salary. “A Louis Vuitton laptop bag right after I got my first big check on my own,” Gomez shared of her of her first fashion madness. “I remember being so scared that I was going to screw it up and pretending to be a little business woman who needed to carry all of her important things, even if it was just for my lip gloss and my laptop” .

A laptop bag may seem like an unusual choice of accessories, but Gomez admits he had an affinity with larger bags from a young age. “Even when I was younger and wore backpacks, I was so excited to have one by Betsey Johnson,” Gomez shared. “It seemed a lot more exciting than the clothes.”

Gomez reveals that he has always had a thing for great shoes

Gomez may not have been super excited by clothing, but she has always been passionate about footwear. “I love great shoes,” she explained. “I always thought what I was wearing didn’t matter unless I had a great pair of shoes to match.” Gomez has probably bought quite a few bags and shoes over the course of her career. However, we would be curious to see if she still has her original LV laptop bag.

